EAGLE, Idaho — The La Grande softball team took to the road this weekend, competing at the WTP Spring Tournament in Eagle, Idaho.
The Tigers struggled to put up runs, but managed a breakout performance against Timberline in the four-game series. La Grande lost to Owyhee 17-2 and defeated Timberline 17-2 on Friday, March 25. The Tigers struggled on Day 2, losing to Rocky Mountain 9-3 and falling to Eagle 16-2.
Game 1: La Grande 2 — Owyhee 17
In La Grande’s opening contest of the tournament, the Tigers held on early in the game. After Owyhee took a 1-0 lead, Grace Neer hit a solo home run to center field on a 2-2 count to tie the game at 1-1.
The Tigers gave up four runs in the top of the second inning, allowing Owyhee to take a 5-1 lead.
In the bottom of the fifth, Maya Wilson drew a walk with the bases loaded to score Nessa Porras and cut the lead to 5-2.
Owyhee’s offense exploded in the final two innings, scoring five in the fifth and seven in the sixth to win the game 17-2 in six innings. Neer was charged with the loss after totaling 10 runs, five hits and six strikeouts over 4.2 innings.
Game 2: La Grande 11 — Timberline 7
The Tigers bounced back in their second game of the tournament, defeating Timberline 11-7. La Grande scored four runs in the second inning to take a commanding lead, before adding four runs in the fifth to build up its lead and win by four runs in seven innings.
Carlee Strand earned the win for the Tigers, throwing six innings and allowing only two runs and four hits. Strand struck out three batters.
Wilson scored a team-high three runs, while Paige Allen scored two. Neer went 2-4 with three RBIs and one run on the day, while Kinzy Bowen went 1-5 with three RBIs and one run.
Game 3: La Grande 3 — Rocky Mountain 9
The Tigers started off strong in their third game of the weekend, but Rocky Mountain ultimately rallied late to take the win.
La Grande led 3-1 by the bottom of the third inning, but Rocky Mountain scored eight runs unanswered.
Carlee Jensen went 2-3 on the day with one run. Bowen tallied two RBIs and scored a run off a 1-3 performance at the plate. Neer went 4.1 innings and struck out four, but allowed five earned runs and was charged with the loss.
Game 4: La Grande 2 — Eagle 16
La Grande scored the opening run of its final contest against Eagle, but ultimately allowed a nine-run second inning that tilted the scales toward Eagle.
The Tigers added a run in the top of the fourth, but the game ended in a 16-2 victory for the tournament's host team.
Bowen and Joscelin Hafer both tallied one RBI each on the game, while Neer and Porras scored runs.
Ava Hedden was charged with the loss.
The road trip dropped La Grande’s record to 1-4 on the year. Up next, the Tigers will look to bounce back in its first home games of the year. La Grande is slated to host Banks in a double header on April 1. The first pitch of game one is scheduled for 2 p.m.
