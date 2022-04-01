LA GRANDE — The La Grande softball team defended home field this Friday, April 1, defeating Banks in a doubleheader.
The Tigers fought back in the bottom of the seventh to win 7-6 in game one, while La Grande routed Banks 15-0 in game two.
Game 1: La Grande 7 — Banks 6
La Grande’s first game of the Friday tilt was neck and neck, coming down to the final inning.
The Tigers started off strong, capitalizing on a three-run home run by Kinzy Bowen in the bottom of the first inning to jump out to a 3-0 lead. La Grande kept the momentum alive, scoring two more runs in the bottom of the first on a two-out rally. Brielle Hood singled to score Carlee Strand, before Maya Wilson doubled to score Hood and extend the lead to 5-0.
Banks clawed its way back into contention, gradually closing the gap. The Braves scored one run in the third and added three more in the fourth to cut La Grande’s lead to 5-4.
After allowing two more runs in the top of the sixth inning, La Grande found itself trailing 6-5 heading into the bottom of the sixth.
In the bottom of the seventh, Grace Neer singled on the opening at-bat of the inning — Nessa Porras was substituted in as a pinch runner. In the following at-bat, Carlee Jensen singled on a bunt to put runners on first and second. Bowen hit the ball in play on the ensuing at-bat, reaching safely at first on an error.
With the bases loaded and no outs, Strand hit a ball to deep center field that was caught for an out, scoring Porras on a sacrifice fly. With the game tied at 6-6, Marti Anderson hit an infield single to score Jensen and walk off with the victory.
Neer was the winning pitcher for La Grande, striking out 12 batters over a full seven-inning outing. She also led the way at the plate with a 4-4 performance.
Game 2: La Grande 15 — Banks 0
After a close first game, La Grande was all business in the second game of the doubleheader.
The Tigers scored four runs in each of the first two innings, before erupting for seven runs in the third to win by mercy rule. Strand and Anderson both went 3-3, with Anderson leading the way with five RBIs.
Neer, Jensen and Bowen all tallied two hits each. Jensen and Bowen totaled three runs each, while Neer scored twice.
Strand earned the win, pitching three perfect innings. She stuck out six batters and did not allow any hits, runs or walks.
Coming off two victories, La Grande will have the weekend off before hosting Echo/Stanfield for a doubleheader on April 4. The first pitch of game one is scheduled for 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.