MILTON-FREEWATER — The La Grande High School softball team notched two in the win column on Tuesday, May 3, taking down McLoughlin in both matchups of a doubleheader.
The Tigers earned a 12-0 victory in game one behind a no-hitter from senior Grace Neer, while the team utilized the long ball to take a 13-1 victory in game two. La Grande improved to 13-5 on the year and 9-1 in Greater Oregon League play.
Game 1: La Grande 12, McLoughlin 0
Neer stole the show in game one, pitching a five-inning no hitter to lead La Grande to victory. The senior struck out 12 batters and did not allow a single walk, hit or run.
At the plate, Neer and Kinzy Bowen had productive days — each senior tallied four RBIs each, while Bowen scored two runs off a 3-3 performance at the plate.
Belle Neer, Carlee Strand and Maya Wilson each scored two runs in the game. Marti Anderson, Joscelin Hafer and Wilson each had one RBI.
La Grande scored two runs in each of the first, second and fourth innings. A six-run fifth inning set the tone for a blowout victory.
Game 2: La Grande 13, McLoughlin 1
In game two, La Grande tallied three home runs as a team en route to a 13-1 win to sweep the doubleheader.
The Tigers scored eight runs in the first inning, setting the tone for a dominant victory. La Grande added four in the second and one in the fourth to walk away with a 13-1 win.
Grace Neer led the way with six RBIs off a 2-4 performance at the plate, including a three-run home run. Strand hit a two-run shot, highlighting a 2-2 performance at the plate. Paige Allen also homered and finished the day 2-3 with two runs.
Brielle Hood, Austyn Meuser, Nessa Porras and Avery Myer all tallied two runs each.
Strand earned the victory in the pitcher’s circle, allowing one run and three hits over four innings. She struck out seven opposing batters on the day. Meuser closed out the outing with a one-two-three inning.
La Grande has tallied wins in 12 of its last 13 outings, securing a three-game lead for first place in the Greater Oregon League. The Tigers will have a week off from games, before returning home for a non-league matchup with Pendleton/Griswold at 4 p.m. on May 12. La Grande will then hold its senior day at home for a doubleheader against Baker/Powder Valley on May 13 — the first pitch of game one is scheduled for 2 p.m.
