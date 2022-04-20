MILTON-FREEWATER — The La Grande softball program rattled off its seventh straight win on Tuesday, April 19, defeating McLoughlin in back-to-back shutouts.
The Tigers’ offense came alive in the doubleheader, winning 15-0 and 19-4. The wins improved La Grande’s record to 8-4 overall and 4-0 in league play.
Game 1: La Grande 15, McLoughlin 0
After a scoreless first inning, La Grande saw strong production at the plate in the ensuing three innings. The Tigers scored five runs in each of the second, third and fourth innings to run away with a 15-0 victory.
Freshman Marti Anderson had a productive day at the plate, finishing 3-3 with five RBIs and one run scored. Anderson hit a three-run home run in the top of the fourth inning, the first long shot of her high school career.
Kinzy Bowen went 2-2, scoring three runs in the game. Paige Allen and Belle Neer each scored three runs each.
Carlee Strand was La Grande’s winning pitcher, tossing three hitless innings and striking out eight opposing batters. Austyn Meuser pitched a scoreless inning to conclude a hitless, shutout team performance for La Grande’s pitching staff.
Game 2: La Grande 19, McLoughlin 4
The Tigers made quick work of the Pioneers in game two, winning 19-4 in three innings.
La Grande rattled off seven runs in the first and nine in the second to create an insurmountable lead.
Grace Neer went 3-3 at the plate with three runs scored and two RBIs. Strand and Nessa Porras each scored three runs each, while Bowen, Allen and Carlee Jensen all scored two runs.
Meuser was named the winning pitcher, allowing four runs off four hits in three innings.
Coming off the wins, La Grande will travel to Baker City to face off with Baker/Powder Valley for a doubleheader on April 22. The first pitch of game one is scheduled for 2 p.m.
