UNION — The Union/Cove softball program came away victorious in back-to-back matchups against Vale on Friday, May 6, defeating the Vikings 12-1 and 13-0.
The Bobcats improved to 14-5 on the year, snapping a three-game losing streak. Union/Cove will have a doubleheader against Heppner/Ione next week before beginning postseason play.
Game 1: Union/Cove 12, Vale 1
Union/Cove wasted no time taking control of game one, scoring three runs in the first inning and six in the second. Vale managed a run in the third inning, but the Bobcats responded with one run in the third and two insurance runs in the fourth to walk away with a 12-1 win in just four and a half innings.
Cabella Gregory pitched a strong start, allowing just one hit across two innings. The Bobcats pitchers combined to allow two hits and one run, while striking out four opposing batters.
Gregory was productive at the plate as well, going 3-4 with a game-high three runs scored. Jazmyne Gonzales and Amanda Lawyer both went 2-2, knocking in two RBIs each.
Megan Winterton, Kaylin Nowak and Maddy Strum all scored two runs a piece — Winterton knocked in two RBIs to round out a good showing at the plate.
Game 2: Union/Cove 13, Vale 0
After dominating game one, the Bobcats kept up the same momentum in a 13-0 game two victory.
Gregory delivered another strong outing in the pitcher’s circle, allowing no runs and just two hits over four innings — she struck out five opposing batters.
A big second inning by Union/Cove ultimately made the difference, as the Bobcats scored eight runs en route to a blowout victory.
Winterton was productive at the plate, leading the team with three RBIs on the day. Gregory led the team with three runs, capping off a well-rounded outing across the doubleheader.
Nowak and Brea Rudd both tallied two runs, while Gonzales, Sturm and Emma Ricker each had one RBI.
Coming off the wins, Union/Cove will have a week of practice before the team’s final series of the regular season. The Bobcats will host Heppner/Ione for a doubleheader on May 13, with the first pitch of game one scheduled for 2 p.m.
