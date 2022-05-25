UNION — The Union/Cove softball team started off its playoff push on a high note.
The Ladycats defeated Days Creek 11-1 in the second round of the OSAA 2A/1A state playoffs on Wednesday, May 25. Cabella Gregory pitched a gem from the pitcher’s circle as Union/Cove cruised to the next round.
Union/Cove started off hot, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning — the strong start was a sign of things to come as the team won by 10 runs. The Ladycats later scored two runs in each of the third, fourth and fifth innings. One additional run in the bottom of the sixth inning forced a mercy rule and ended the game.
Days Creek struggled to find success at the plate against Gregory, scratching just one run across six innings. The freshman struck out six opposing batters en route to the victory.
Freshman Amanda Lawyer led the way offensively, tallying a game-high three RBIs off a 1-3 performance at the plate. Megan Winterton and Kaylin Nowak each scored two runs. Nowak, Jazmyne Gonzales and Kali Coots each had an RBI.
Coming off the victory, the Ladycats will face the winner of Weston-McEwen and Kennedy in the quarterfinals in Union on May 27.
