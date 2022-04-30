JOHN DAY — It was a difficult outing for the Union/Cove softball team on Friday, April 29, dropping consecutive games to top-ranked Grant Union/Prairie City.
The Bobcats were defeated 12-2 and 19-1, falling to 12-5 on the year and 6-4 in league play.
Game 1: Grant Union/Prairie City 12, Union/Cove 2
A huge second inning made the difference in game one, as Grant Union/Prairie City put up seven runs to take a commanding 7-0 lead. Five more runs in the bottom of the fourth allowed Grant Union/Prairie City to extend its lead to 12-1.
The Bobcats managed a run in the third inning off a single from Kaylin Nowak that scored Megan Winterton.
Union/Cove also scored a run in the top of the fifth inning, as Winterton scored off a Jazmyne Gonzales groundout.
Game 2: Grant Union/Prairie City 19, Union/Cove 1
In game two, Grant Union/Prairie City’s bats came alive early and often. Union allowed three runs in the first, five in the second, six in the third and five in the fourth inning.
The Bobcats scored a run in the bottom of the fourth to avoid a shutout. Amanda Lawyer hit a solo home run to left field to cut the deficit to 19-1.
Coming off the losses, Union/Cove will have four home games remaining in the regular season. The Bobcats are set to host Vale on May 6 for a doubleheader, with the first pitch of game one scheduled for 1 p.m.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.