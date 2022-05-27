UNION — After a strong season on the diamond, the Union/Cove softball team’s season came to a conclusion in the 1A/2A state quarterfinals on Friday, May 27.
After defeating Days Creek handily just days before, the Ladycats fell to Kennedy 6-2 in the state quarterfinals. The game was neck-and-neck for the majority of the contest, until Kennedy erupted for four runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Union/Cove fell behind early, as Kennedy’s Jenna Hopkins singled in a run in the top of the first inning to give the Trojans a 1-0 lead. Kiernyn Wedding added to the advantage hitting an RBI double to stretch the lead to 2-0.
Despite the slow start, Union/Cove managed to claw its way back into contention. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Cabella Gregory doubled to score Jazmyne Gonzales and cut the lead to 2-1.
Kennedy responded to the momentum swing just one inning later, scoring three consecutive runs on a two-out rally in the bottom of the seventh. The Trojans extended the lead to 6-1, putting Union/Cove’s backs against the wall.
With the season on the line, Amanda Lawyer singled to score Kaylin Nowak and cut the lead to 6-2 in the bottom of the seventh. However, consecutive strikeouts ended the Ladycats’ hopes of a comeback and ultimately ended the team’s season.
Union/Cove finished the year 17-6 overall and 8-4 in conference play. The Ladycats were ranked No. 3 in the 1A/2A standings at the conclusion of the regular season.
