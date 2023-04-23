PENDLETON – As the La Grande softball team stepped on the field in Pendleton on Friday, April 21, to face the Buckaroos, both squads stood at 4-0 in the 4A Greater Oregon League standings and tied for the stop spot. After two games took place and the teams exited the field, both teams still stand tied for the top spot with one loss each.
Scattering seven hits in game one, the Lady Tigers downed the Buckaroos 7-4. The La Grande defense played well, committing no errors with the Tiger pitching striking out 11 of 30 Pendleton batters faced and only allowing six hits.
Game two saw La Grande commit three errors to combine with six hits as Pendleton downed La Grande, 11-4. The Tigers allowed 14 hits by the Buckaroos while striking out five batters. La Grande fans did have something to cheer as Austin Meuser put the ball over the fence for her first home run of her career.
The split places both squads with 5-1 league records with Pendleton ranked fourth in the most recent 4A rankings with La Grande sitting in the seventh spot.
La Grande (13-3 overall, 5-1 GOL) takes a break from league play with a road game versus 3A Vale (10-5 overall) on Tuesday, April 25.
Huskies get first wins of 2023
IRRIGON – The Elgin/Imbler softball team took not only their first victory of the season, but also their second, on the road on Friday, April 21 with two wins over the Irrigon Knights.
Elgin/Imbler started the season 0-8 before turning the corner with the two 2A/1A Special District 6 victories over Irrigon.
Game one was a close 11-9 win over the Knights. In game two, the Huskies cruised to a 19-3 victory in a game called after four innings of play.
Elgin/Imbler (2-8 overall, 2-7 SD6) looks to build on the win streak on Tuesday, April 25 with a road game versus Grant Union/Prairie City (12-1 overall, 9-0 SD6). The Prospectors lead the district standings.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The best national sports magazine — Sports Illustrated — is now available to our paid subscribers with a click of the mouse. You'll get insight, stories and action photos from a wealth of college and national sporting events, just the like magazine, only online, always updated and at your fingertips.
Receive browser alerts on specific topics?
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.