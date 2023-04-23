M-H v La Grande softball
La Grande's Austyn Meuser delivers a pitch to a Mac-Hi batter on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Milton-Freewater.

 Kathy Aney/East Oregonian

PENDLETON – As the La Grande softball team stepped on the field in Pendleton on Friday, April 21, to face the Buckaroos, both squads stood at 4-0 in the 4A Greater Oregon League standings and tied for the stop spot. After two games took place and the teams exited the field, both teams still stand tied for the top spot with one loss each.

Scattering seven hits in game one, the Lady Tigers downed the Buckaroos 7-4. The La Grande defense played well, committing no errors with the Tiger pitching striking out 11 of 30 Pendleton batters faced and only allowing six hits.

