BEAVERTON — The La Grande and Cove swimming teams represented Union County well at this weekend’s 1A/2A/3A/4A state championships at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton.
The Tigers scored 24 points on the boys side to take fifth place, while the girls team also placed fifth after scoring 15 points. Cove sent four swimmers to the meet and placed seventh on the boys side with 23 points and ninth on the girls standings with nine points.
Cove’s Tim Koza earned individual state championships in two events, while Glenn Ricker of La Grande earned himself an individual title.
Tim Koza and Glenn Ricker squared off in the 100-yard breaststroke, representing Union County admirably. The two swimmers battled out for the top two spots, with Tim Koza coming away victorious with a time of 1:00.18. Glenn Ricker earned the runner-up spot, clocking in at 1:00.73
Glenn Ricker saw redemption in the 100-yard butterfly, taking top marks. He earned an individual state championship for the Tigers with a time of 52.61.
Tim Koza repeated as the state champion in the boys 200-yard IM, swimming a time of 1:56.95.
La Grande’s girls 200-yard medley relay team earned a sixth place finish with a time of 2:04.16. The Tigers were led by Anica Setser, Ella Setser, McKinley Kruse and Shiloh Lynch.
Anica Setser took seventh place in the girls 200-yard freestyle for La Grande, clocking in at 2:12.09.
Zane Ricker, a freshman, took fourth place in the boys 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:49.18. He was back with a strong finish in the boys 500-yard freestyle, finishing as runner-up — Zane Ricker completed the event with a time of 4:56.34.
The Tigers competed well in the girls 200-yard IM varsity, with two swimmers finishing in the top eight. Freshman McKinley Kruse took sixth with a time of 2:21.53 and junior Chloe Lynch placed eight at 2:25.92.
In the boys 200-yard IM, La Grande’s Drake Adair placed eighth overall. The freshman completed the event in a time of 2:18.04.
In the girls 50-yard freestyle, two Union County swimmers placed in the top five. Cove’s Sarah Koza placed third with a time of 25.07, while La Grande’s Shiloh Lynch took fifth overall at 26.29. On the boys side, Cove senior Kaleo Theis earned the runner-up spot with a time of 22.27. Taylor Fox placed eighth for the Leopards at 23.68.
McKinley Kruse was back with a strong finish in the girls 100-yard butterfly, taking sixth place with a time of 1:04.23. On the boys side, Cove’s Fox placed eighth at 56.59.
In the girls 100-yard freestyle, La Grande’s Shiloh Lynch placed fourth with a time of 57.98. On the boys side of the 100-yard freestyle, La Grande’s Adair took ninth at 54.30 and Lars Langens placed 12th at 56.80. Theis placed third for Cove with a time of 48.19.
Chloe Lynch placed seventh for La Grande in the girls 500-yard freestyle. The junior swimmer completed the long-distance event with a time of 5:46.49.
Anica Setser, a freshman, placed 10th in the girls 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:08.67. On the boys side, La Grande’s Jake Weigand took eight with a time of 1:02.75 and Langens placed 12th at 1:06.59.
In the girls 100-yard breaststroke, Cove’s Sarah Koza was the runner up with a time of 1:10.90.
The La Grande girls 400-yard freestyle relay team competed well, placing fourth overall with a time of 3:50. 65. The team came in with a seed time of 4:14.99. The team consisted of McKinley Kruse, Anica Setser, Chloe Lynch and Shiloh Lynch. On the boys side, La Grande placed fifth overall at 3:32.17. The Tigers’ relay group was made up of Langens, Adair, Glenn Ricker and Zane Ricker.
The championships conclude a strong season for both La Grande and Cove. The Tigers finished near the top under first-year head coach Cheyenne Maszk, while the Leopards made ripples around the state despite having a small team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.