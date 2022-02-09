PORTLAND — La Grande and Cove swimmers competed admirably at the Riverdale February Invite on Saturday, Feb. 5, with the Tigers sweeping both the boys and girls team scores.
La Grande scored 58 points on the boys side to win by 22 points, while the girls team scored 79 points and won by 34. Cove placed fourth on both the boys side (29 points) and in the girls rankings (14 points). A total of six teams competed in the invitational.
La Grande started off the day strong in the girls 200-yard medley relay, placing second overall with a time of 2:12.12. The relay team consisted of Anica Setser, Ella Setser, Chloe Lynch and Shiloh Lynch.
On the boys side, the Tigers placed first by a .20-second margin, narrowly defeating Madras with a time of 1:54.56. La Grande’s relay was made up of Jake Weigand, Glenn Ricker, Drake Adair and Zane Ricker.
In the girls 200-yard freestyle, Anica Setser placed first overall with a time of 2:19.39. Zane Ricker completed the sweep on the boys side, winning with a time of 1:55.34. The next closest boys swimmer was over 30 seconds behind Zane Ricker.
La Grande had a one-two punch in the girls 200-yard IM, taking the top two spots. McKinley Kruse won the event with a time of 2:24.27 and Chloe Lynch placed second at 2:35.53.
In the boys 200-yard IM, La Grande’s Drake Adair placed second at 2:16.36. Cove’s Taylor Fox came in third with a time of 2:16.42.
Kruse was back in the 100-yard butterfly for La Grande, placing first with a scorching time of 1:07.32. Teammate Ella Setser came in second place at 1:18.76. On the boys side, Glenn Ricker took second place with a time of 55.26.
Shiloh Lynch clocked in at 1:01.66 in the girls 100-yard freestyle to earn third place for the Tigers. On the boys side, Weigand took first place at 1:00.14 and Eli Westenskow took third at 1:29.32.
In the girls 500-yard freestyle, Sarah Koza took home second place for the Leopards with a time of 5:30.34. La Grande’s Shiloh Lynch was the next finisher in third place, clocking in at 6:03.4. On the boys side, Cove’s Tim Koza placed first overall with a time of 4:57.63. La Grande’s Zane Ricker placed second at 5:01.86 and Lars Langens took third with a time of 5:54.66.
The La Grande girls team took home another first-place relay finishing, taking the top spot in the 200-yard freestyle relay. The team of Sydney Cox, Ella Setser, Ahna Heideman and Kruse clocked in at 2:05.68.
In the boys 100-yard backstroke, Cove’s Tim Koza was back with another first-place finish. The senior finished with a time of 57.37. Weigand took second for La Grande, finishing with a time of 1:06.25.
La Grande’s Evan Zastrow took top marks in the boys 100-yard breaststroke, clocking in at 1:19.16.
The Tigers finished the day strong, taking first in both the girls and boys 400-yard freestyle relays. The girls team of Kruse, Anica Setster, Chloe Lynch and Shiloh Lynch clocked in at 4:15.79. On the boys side, La Grande took first place at 3:45.79. The team was made up of Glenn Ricker, Langens, Adair and Zane Ricker.
The meet was the final regular season competition of the season for both La Grande and Cove, who will have a week off before competing in the Special District 2 Championships at Madras High School. The competition is set to take place on Feb. 11-12 at the Madras Aquatic Center.
