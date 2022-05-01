UNION — The Union Bobcats track program hosted a six-team meet at Union High School on Saturday, April 30, with the home team finishing in first in both the boys and girls standings. La Grande sent a portion of its team to Walla Walla, where several athletes placed highly at the Legends Invite.
Union Relays
Union saw victories on both sides of the Union Relays, scoring 136 points on the boys side and 132 in the girls standings. On the boys side, Joseph took second place at 132.5, La Grande placed third at 91, Enterprise was fourth at 77, Cove took fifth at 55.5 and Griswold placed sixth with 18 points. In the girls standings, Enterprise took runners-up at 97 points, La Grande was third at 77, Griswold placed fourth at 41, Joseph was fifth at 38 and Cove placed sixth with 34 points.
In the 100-meter hurdles, Union’s Bo Ledbetter placed first overall on the boys side with a time of 19.79. Enterprise’s Nevaeh James took first in the girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 18.32. Ledbetter completed the sweep in the 300-meter hurdles, clocking in at 43.34. James won by a sizable margin on the girls side, finishing at 53.39.
Joseph’s 4x100 relay team of Gavin Russell, Dylan Rodgers, Jayden McNall and James Burney placed first overall with a time of 48.90. On the girls side, Enterprise won the event with a time of 54.88 — Althea Kominskey, Maddie Nordtvedt, Lannie Stonebrink and James made up the team.
Union swept both the boys and girls 4x200 relays, winning with a time of 1:43.91 on the boys side and 2:04.14 on the girls side. Union’s boys relay team consisted of Sam Baxter, Evan Cloutier, Trae Frank and Chasysn Seavert. On the girls side, Union’s team included Jenna Sypher, Kaleah Hines, Ashlee Burtch and Jesse Ledbetter.
In the 4x800, Union’s team of Emma Burtch, Jayda Blackburn, Maddie Landa and Jesse Ledbetter won the event with a time of 11:53.77. On the boys side, Cove’s team of Taylor Fox, David McDonals, Eli Williams and Nathaniel O’Reilly took first at 8:59.7.
In the girls distance medley relay, Cove’s team of Audrey Garlitz, Rachel Baird, Autumn Dobbs and Danielle O’Reilly took first overall with a time of 15:23.43. On the boys side, Cove won in 11:33.23 — O’Reilly, Skyler Perkins, Fox and Williams combined efforts for the victory.
Union’s Kaelyn Shoemaker placed first in the girls shot put, throwing a distance of 29 feet, five inches. Joseph’s Kale Ferguson won on the boys side with a throw of 36 feet, .5 inches. Ferguson also won the boys discus at 134 feet, seven inches.
In the javelin, Union’s Audrey Hill placed first at 92 feet, eight inches. Ferguson was tops in the event for Joseph, throwing 147 feet, six inches.
Joseph’s Basey Dawson was victorious in the girls high jump, recording a height of four feet, eight inches. On the boys side, Joseph’s Reece Nelson won the event at six feet, two inches.
Burtch won the girls pole vault for Union with a height of six feet. On the boys side, Ledbetter leaped 11 feet to place first overall for Union.
Union’s Paisley Miller won the girls long jump, leaping 13 feet, 5.5 inches. In the boys competition, Nelson placed first for Joseph at 20 feet, 2.5 inches. Nelson rounded out a strong showing with a first place in the triple jump at 40 feet, 9.5 inches. On the girls side, Shoemaker won the event at 26 feet, five inches.
Legends Invite
The La Grande Tigers track and field program traveled to Walla Walla to compete against over 10 schools in the Legends Invite. Maxon Huxoll highlighted the day with a first-place finish in the boys pole vault, leaping 12 feet, six inches.
In the girls 100-meter sprint, Kayle Collman placed fourth overall with a time of 13.12.
In the boys 1,600 meters, Carter Perry placed sixth with a time of 4:53.01. Perry was eight in the 3,200 meters at 10:42.54.
In the 110-meter hurdles, Jarom Hunstman earned a sixth-place finish with a time of 17.12. Huntsman also placed sixth in the 300-meter hurdles, finishing at 43.36.
La Grande’s boys 4x800 relay team placed second overall, compiling a time of 9:07.87. The team consisted of Spencer Hanna, Chaz Howard, Carter Perry and Landon Perry.
In the boys shot put, Myer Whitmore earned a third-place podium finish with a throw of 45 feet, five inches.
Huntsman took a third-place finish in the boys javelin, throwing 165 feet, three inches. In the triple jump, Huntsman finished third with a distance of 40 feet, nine inches.
