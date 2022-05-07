BAKER CITY — Over 20 schools rallied in Baker City for the annual Baker Invitational on Friday, May 6, with several Union County teams scoring highly.
On the boys side, Powder Valley took third place overall with 56 points, while Union placed fifth with 38. The La Grande girls team placed fourth, scoring 71 team points.
In the girls 100-meter spring, La Grande freshman Kayle Collman placed second with a time of 12.95. Powder Valley’s Reece Dixon placed second overall in the boys 200-meter sprint, clocking in at 23.49 — the senior was one hundredth of a second off first place.
La Grande sophomore Kiah Carlson placed fifth in the 400 meters, finishing at 1:10.52. On the boys side, Powder Valley junior Jackson Chandler won the event with a time of 52.65 — Imbler’s Clinton Tarvin clocked in at 54.82, placing fourth overall.
La Grande freshman Cecilia Villagomez-Edvalson earned a second-place finish in the 800 meters with a time of 2:29.01. On the boys side, Cove’s Eli Williams placed fifth at 2:05.6.
In the girls 1,500 meters, La Grande sophomore Emily Tubbs placed second with a time of 5:10.25. Elgin’s Lydia Hasbell placed fifth at 5:47.10. On the boys side, Williams was back for Cove with a first-place finish at 4:26.28. Joseph’s Bayden Menton placed second with a time of 4:30.19.
La Grande took the top two placements in the girls 3,000 meters, as Tubbs placed first at 10:54.05 and Villagomez-Edvalson placed second at 11:44.75. In the boys 3,000 meters, Union’s Noah Platz placed fourth at 10:34.91 and Elgin’s Jacob Peden took fifth place at 10:57.44.
In the 110-meter hurdles, Powder Valley’s Kaiden Krieger took second at 16 seconds. Union’s Bo Ledbetter was one spot behind at 16.81. In the girls 300-meter hurdles, Imler’s Kiana deLint placed fifth at 53.55. Krieger was back for Powder Valley on the boys side, taking second with a time of 41.07.
Powder Valley’s 4x100 team of Chandler, Dixon, Tomm Gregg and Krieger pladed fourth overall, clocking in at 45.65. In the girls 4x400, Imbler’s team of Paiten Braseth, Mikinah Browne, deLint and Austyn Turner scored a 4:39.32 to place fourth. Imbler placed third on the boys side, with the team of Adam Gordon, Tarvin, Dallin Rasmussen and Nathan Bingaman clocking in at 3:44.78. Cove’s squad of Taylor Fox, Nathaniel O’Reilly, Williams and Skyler Perkins placed fifth at 3:46.47.
In the shot put, La Grande junior Myer Whitmore tossed a throw of 46 feet, seven inches to score second.
In the girls javelin, Powder Valley’s Dallee Bingham placed fourth with a throw of 101 feet, nine inches. Joseph’s Kale Ferguson took third on the boys side, throwing 145 feet, 11 inches.
Imbler freshman JoJo Turner placed fifth in the girls pole vault, throwing six feet, six inches. On the boys side, La Grande’s Maxon Huxoll won the event with a throw of 10 feet, six inches. Union’s Sam Baxter placed fifth at nine feet.
In the boys high jump, Krieger placed second with a jump of five feet, 10 inches. Union sophomore Evan Cloutier placed third at five feet, eight inches and Cove’s Rowan Hassinger took fifth at five feet, eight inches. In the boys long jump, Jake Bingaman placed fifth for Imbler at 19 feet.
La Grande’s Susanna Durvik placed fourth in the girls triple jump, measuring in at 31 feet, eight inches. On the boys side, Nathan Bingaman won the event for Imbler with a distance of 43 feet, 9.5 inches.
Up next, competing track and field teams will gear up for district championships on the weekend of May 13.
