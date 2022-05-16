BAKER CITY — The La Grande track & field program competed admirably at the 4A Greater Oregon League district championships in Baker City on Saturday, May 14, placing second in both the boys and girls team standings.
The La Grande girls team scored 74 points to place second, while the boys team earned a second-place finish with 73 points. Baker swept the team titles on both sides.
In the 100 meters, freshman Kayle Collman took the district title with a time of 13:05. On the boys side, senior Maxon Huxoll placed third at 11.78.
Collman completed her second district championship in the 200 meters, placing first with a time of 26.98. Sophomore Austin Stockhoff placed third in the 200 at 24:46.
In the girls 800 meters, freshman Cecilia Villagomez-Edvalson placed second overall at 2:24.57.
La Grande performed well in the 1,500 meters, taking three top-three finishes across the boys and girls competitions. In the boys race, senior Carter Perry (4:28.67) placed second and junior Landon Perry (4:32.63) took third. On the girls side, sophomore Emily Tubbs placed second with a time of 5:00.88.
Tubbs took the crown in the 3,000 meters, clocking in at 10:58.41. Villagomez-Edvalson took second with a time of 11:39.65. On the boys side, Carter Perry (9:52.48) placed second and Landon Perry (10:17.87) took third.
In the boys 110-meter hurdles, senior Jarom Huntsman won the title with a time of 17.18. Huntsman swept the hurdles, placing first in the 300 with a time of 42.66.
The La Grande 4x100 meter relay team of Kylie Brown, Haylee McCall, Lexi Price and Collman won the event with a time of 51.37. In the 4x400, the team of Kiah Carlson, Collman, McCall and Villagomez-Edvalson earned second place at 4:23.36.
Junior Myer Whitmore won the boys shot put, throwing 43 feet, 11.5 inches. On the girls side, Nicole Zollman placed third at 28 feet, eight inches. In the girls discus, junior Hailey Pedro finished as runner up with a throw of 82 feet, three inches.
Huntsman earned his third title in the javelin, throwing a distance of 152 feet, eight inches. Freshman Aubrey Bisenius placed third on the girls side with a distance of 91 feet, five inches.
In the long jump, Huxoll placed third at 18 feet, 5.25 inches. On the girls side, freshman Kylie Brown placed second at 15 feet, 5.75 inches.
Senior Susanna Durvik won the girls triple jump, recording a score of 30 feet, 7.25 inches. On the boys side, Huntsman captured another district title with a leap of 42 feet, 4.5 inches.
Up next, qualifying athletes will travel to Hayward Field for the 4A state championships. The first day of competition begins on May 19 and the event concludes on May 20.
