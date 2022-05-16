ATHENA — The Union and Enterprise track & field teams took the track for the 2A Special District 5 championships on Friday, May 13, with both schools’ boys teams placing top four.
Enterprise scored 99 points to place third, while Union scored 94 and took fourth overall. On the girls side, Enterprise scored 77 points to place sixth and the Union girls team placed seventh with 72 points.
In the boys 100 meters, Enterprise’s Ransom Peters placed second with a time of 11.79. ON the girls side, Nevaeh James earned a district title for Enterprise with a time of 13.41.
Enterprise’s duo of Levi Ortswan (23.66) and Peters (23.95) placed second and third in the 200 meters. On the girls side, Enterprise’s Maddie Nordtvedt placed third at 28.36.
Ortswan was back in the boys 400 meters, taking the district title with a time of 51.69. On the girls side, Union’s Emma Burtch placed second at 1:04.
Enterprise’s Zac Knapp took the district championships in both the 1,500 meters and 3,000 meters. Knapp clocked in at 4:03.01 in the 1,500 and 8:47.76 in the 3,000. On the girls side, Union’s Jayda Blackburn won the 3,000 meters at 12:41.19.
In the boys 110-meter hurdles, Bo Ledbetter placed first overall with a time of 16.78. Ledbetter doubled up in the 300-meter hurdles, winning with a time of 42.71. James placed first for Enterprise in the 300, clocking in at 50.26. Enterprise’s Jada Gray placed second at 53.86. In the boys 300, Enterprise’s Weston Wolfe placed third at 44.82.
In the 4x100 relay, Enterprise earned second in the girls race and third in the boys race. The girls team recorded a time of 52.93 and the boys team clocked in at 46.22.
Enterprise’s 4x400 team of Nordtvedt, Gray, Lannie Stonebrink and James placed second at 4:27.84. On the boys side, Enterprise’s team of Andrew Nordtvedt, Wolfe, Knapp and Ortswan won the district title with a time of 3:38.8.
In the girls shot put, Union’ Kaelyn Shoemaker placed third with a throw of 27 feet, 10.25 inches. Union’s Evan Cloutier placed third overall in the boy’s high jump, leaping five feet, six inches.
In the pole vault, Union’s Emma Burtch placed second with a score of seven feet, six inches. Ledbetter won his third individual title of the day in the pole vault, winning with a height of 11 feet.
Wolfe rounded out a productive day for Enterprise with a first-place finish in the triple jump with a score of 38 feet, two inches. Union’s Mason Droke placed third at 37 feet, three inches.
Up next, qualifying athletes will take part in the OSAA 2A state championships at Hayward Field in Eugene. The competition is set to begin on May 19 and conclude on May 20.
