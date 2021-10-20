COVE — The Cove Leopards volleyball team advanced to the second round of the Old Oregon League district tournament, defeating Griswold in three straight sets on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
Senior Rachel Baird led the team with nine kills and seven aces. Seniors Carlee Porter and Madison Harvey both recorded five aces each. Sophomore Autumn Dobbs chipped in with seven kills.
Up next, Cove will head to Nixyaawii (7-7) to face off with the Golden Eagles. The match is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Nixyaawii High School.
Wallowa defeats Elgin in first round of league playoffs
WALLOWA — The Wallowa volleyball team advanced to the next round of the Old Oregon League district tournament, defeating Elgin in four sets.
The Cougars took the match 25-11, 25-23, 19-25 and 25-23.
Despite finishing the regular season 5-14, Wallowa has now won its last three matches and is picking up momentum as the playoffs begin. The Cougars will head to Imbler for the next round of the tournament on Oct. 21. The game is slated to start at 6 p.m. at Imbler High School.
Union concludes regular season with sweep over Pilot Rock
PILOT ROCK — The Union High School volleyball team earned a victory to close out the regular season, defeating Pilot Rock in three straight sets.
The Bobcats defeated the Rockets 25-16, 25-21 and 25-15. The win improves Union’s record to 15-14 on the year and 7-5 in league play, while Pilot Rock dropped to 1-18 overall and 0-12 in league competition.
Union will have a few days off before competing at the Blue Mountain Conference district tournament at Enterprise High School. The Bobcats are scheduled to face Grant Union at noon on Oct. 23.
