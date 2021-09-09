Prep volleyball roundup: Cove drops second straight By DAVIS CARBAUGH The Observer Davis Carbaugh Author email Sep 9, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Rachel Baird attempts a block against the Elgin Huskies on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. The Leopards are leaning on Baird to lead a young Cove team to success this season. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JOSEPH — After starting the season 2-0, the Cove Leopards have dropped their last two contests. Cove lost in three straight close sets to Joseph on Thursday, Sept. 9.The Leopards played the Eagles tough in all three sets, losing 25-18, 25-19 and 25-19.Kami Smith and Rachel Baird both led the team in kills with 10 each, while Madison Harvey recorded four aces.The Joseph matchup is the first league loss for Cove this year, dropping its league record to 2-1 and the team’s overall record to 2-2.Up next, the Leopards will compete at the Baker Invitational on Sept. 10. Joseph improved to 5-3 and heads to Wallowa on Sept. 14. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Davis Carbaugh Author email Follow Davis Carbaugh Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section 0:50 Watch now: Chancellor Brewington after Fordham win Watch: 5 best things Jedd Fisch said during Arizona's pre-San Diego State news conference Jim Polzin: Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have one last chance to be Super Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
