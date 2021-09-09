Rachel Baird - Cove volleyball fall 2021
Rachel Baird attempts a block against the Elgin Huskies on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. The Leopards are leaning on Baird to lead a young Cove team to success this season.

JOSEPH — After starting the season 2-0, the Cove Leopards have dropped their last two contests. Cove lost in three straight close sets to Joseph on Thursday, Sept. 9.

The Leopards played the Eagles tough in all three sets, losing 25-18, 25-19 and 25-19.

Kami Smith and Rachel Baird both led the team in kills with 10 each, while Madison Harvey recorded four aces.

The Joseph matchup is the first league loss for Cove this year, dropping its league record to 2-1 and the team’s overall record to 2-2.

Up next, the Leopards will compete at the Baker Invitational on Sept. 10. Joseph improved to 5-3 and heads to Wallowa on Sept. 14.

