IMBLER — Fans witnessed an incredible matchup as two of the top volleyball programs in the area squared off on Friday, Sept. 10. Imbler came from behind to knock off Powder Valley in five sets.
Powder Valley set the tone early, winning the first set 25-21. The Badgers kept the momentum going and outlasted the Panthers 26-24 in the second set.
With the match on the line, Imbler stepped up the intensity and turned things around. Imbler won a tight third set 29-27 in extended play and the same was the case in the fourth set as Imbler won 26-24 to extend the game to a fifth set. The Panthers kept their nerves steady in the pivotal fifth set, winning 15-8.
Harvest Coston led the way with 16 kills, while Emily Arnoldus recorded four aces. Joelle Treat and Rachel Stirewalt both recorded a block and Arnoldus led the team with 20 digs.
The victory propelled Imbler to 4-2 on the year, while Powder Valley dropped to 7-3.
Imbler’s next competition is at the Helix Tournament on Sept. 11.
Powder bounces back against Elgin
ELGIN — After a tough loss in five sets to Imbler, Powder Valley turned things around in a three-set sweep over Elgin.
The Badgers jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. Powder Valley dominated the first set 25-7, its largest margin of victory in the match. The Badgers went on to win the next two sets 25-14 and 25-15.
The victory improved Powder’s record to 8-3 and dropped Elgin to 0-4. Powder will compete at the Burns Tournament at Burns High School on Sept. 11 and Elgin has a double header against Wallowa and Pine Eagle on the same day.
Cove swept by Grant Union
COVE — The Leopards lost two straight hard-fought sets to drop their third straight match. Grant Union won 25-21 in both sets to come away with the victory at Cove High School.
The loss puts Cove’s record at 2-3 on the year. The Leopards will look to end a three-game losing streak at the Helix Tournament at Griswold High School on Sept. 11.
