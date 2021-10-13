PENDLETON — The Imbler volleyball team bounced back after a sweep to Powder Valley with a four-set victory on the road at Nixyaawii on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
The Panthers defeated the Golden Eagles 19-25, 25-10, 25-16 and 25-8. The victory improved Imbler’s record to 10-4 on the year and 8-2 in conference play.
Things did not start off well for Imbler, with Nixyaawii jumping out to an early advantage through the first set. However, the Panthers bounced back into form with three straight comfortable margins of victory.
Allison Stirewalt recorded a team-high seven kills, while Rachel Stirewalt tallied five. Allison Stirewalt also led the Panthers with four solo blocks. Harvest Coston and Joelle Treat both led Imbler with seven assists, while Emily Arnoldus tallied 10 digs.
Imbler has two upcoming league matchups with Pine Eagle and Cove before competing in the playoffs. The team is currently second in the Old Oregon League standings behind a Joseph team that is 8-0 in league action.
The Panthers are scheduled to host Pine Eagle at 4 p.m. on Oct. 15.
Powder Valley tops Cove in four sets
COVE — The Powder Valley volleyball team came away with a hard-fought victory on the road at Cove. The Badgers won in four sets, but every frame was decided by five points or less.
Powder Valley defeated Cove by a final scoreline of 25-23, 20-25, 25-23 and 25-20.
“Cove played well,” Powder Valley head coach Marji Lind said. “I have to say super proud of our girls though for staying mentallly tough in a very loud gym and with a couple girls battling through injuries.”
The win is a bounce-back performance after the Badgers were swept in their last match against Burns this weekend at the Clash of Classification Tournament. Powder Valley has now won six of its last seven games heading into four remaining matches before the end of the season. The Badgers will host Pine Eagle on Oct. 15 at 10 a.m.
For Cove, sophomore Autumn Dobbs led the way with 20 kills and senior Rachel Baird tallied 18. Senior Madison Harvey recorded three aces and junior Kami Smith had a team-high two blocks.
The Leopards are now 7-10 on the year and 7-4 in league competition. Cove will conclude its regular season at home against Imbler on Oct. 16.
La Grande gets back in the win column
MILTON-FREEWATER — The La Grande High School volleyball team snapped a three-game losing streak, beating McLoughlin in four sets on Oct. 12.
The Tigers got off to a slow start, losing 25-19. However, La Grande bounced back and won the following three sets 25-14, 25-5 and 25-11.
The victory is a much-needed win for a La Grande team that was struggling coming off a two-week pause. The Tigers are now 5-5 on the year and 3-1 in league action.
Up next, La Grande will host rival Baker on Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m.
Union drops four-set match against Grant Union
UNION — The Union volleyball team lost a difficult match against Grant Union on Tuesday, dropping to 13-13 on the year and 5-5 in league play.
Grant Union defeated the Bobcats in four sets to improve to 16-9 on the year and 8-2 in league competition.
Up next for Union, the team will play three straight road matches to conclude the regular season. The Bobcats will square off at Weston-McEwen at 5 p.m. on Oct. 14.
