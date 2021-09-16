IMBLER — Fans witnessed a nail-biter at Imbler High School on Thursday night.
Imbler extended its winning streak to five games, defeating Cove in five sets. It was far from a glamorous victory, but the Panthers survived a late-match comeback attempt by the Leopards.
Both teams battled back and forth in the first set, playing out to a 6-5 Cove advantage. After this point, Imbler led for the entirety of the set, leading by up to eight points throughout the frame. The Panthers held off a late rally and won the first set 25-20.
Despite trailing 9-3 in the second set, Cove fought all the way back and both teams were neck and neck for most of the set. Tied at 22-22, the Panthers won the next three points to take a two-set advantage.
With the match on the line, Cove senior Rachel Baird controlled the tempo well and helped lead the comeback effort. The Leopards won the third set 25-15 and won a thriller of a fourth set 25-23. The fourth set was tied at 23-23 despite an early 9-2 Imbler lead, but Cove stayed alive and forced a fifth set.
In the fifth set, Imbler looked in control. Part of that mentality may have come from a sizable student section that created a fierce homecourt advantage. The Panthers led 6-1 to start the set, forcing Cove head coach Brett Moore to take a timeout. Imbler led 12-4, but Cove put together one last comeback effort and narrowed the lead to 14-8. The Panthers won the final point to take the victory in five sets.
Imbler head coach Jennifer Teeter said that the Panthers were resilient throughout the match, but needed to improve consistency. Imbler recently defeated Powder Valley in five sets in which the Panthers came back from down two sets. Teeter also credited Cove for playing hard throughout the match and not giving up when down by two sets.
Senior Allison Stirewalt was dynamic at the net, leading Imbler with eight kills. Emily Arnoldus helped sustain a number of late rallies, recording 10 digs. Joelle Treat led the way for Imbler with nine assists.
The Panthers are on a roll, winning five straight games. Imbler will host Enterprise on Sept. 21.
For Cove, the Leopards have dropped four straight games after starting the season 2-0. The team will look to snap the losing streak in a home matchup with Elgin on Sept. 17.
Union swept by Stanfield
STANFIELD — The Bobcats lost in three straight sets to Stanfield, dropping to 5-6 on the season and 0-1 in league play.
Union held its own in the first set, losing a narrow 25-18 first frame. In the following two sets, Stanfield pulled away by double digits to secure the victory. The Bobcats were beaten 25-14 and 25-13 in the second and third sets.
Stanfield’s Zuri Reeser was difficult to handle for Union, tallying 14 kills, 12 assists, six digs and three aces.
Up next for Union, the Bobcats will compete at the Powder Valley East/West Classic on Sept. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.