IMBLER — Joseph kept its winning streak alive, beating Imbler in three straight sets on Thursday, Sept. 23. The Eagles have now won eight straight matches to improve to 12-3 on the year and 3-0 in conference play.
The loss snaps a five-game winning streak for Imbler, dropping its league record to 4-1 on the year. The Panthers are 6-3 overall this season.
The first and third sets were the most competitive in the match, with Imbler losing by a narrow margin. Joseph took a 25-18 advantage in the first set and went on to win the second set 25-14. The third set went down to the wire, with Joseph winning 25-23.
Allison Stirewalt led the Panthers with four kills, bringing her season total to 32. Joelle Treat had a team-high two aces and six assists. Gracie Turley, Harvest Coston and Emily Arnoldus all recorded three digs.
Following the loss, Imbler will look to bounce back at Pine Eagle on Sept. 24. Joseph will play on the road at Nixyaawii on Sept. 25, the first of five straight road competitions.
Cove earns league win over Nixyaawii
COVE — The Leopards stayed strong in Old Oregon League action, earning a win at home against Nixyaawii on Thursday night. Cove is 4-7 overall on the year, but 4-2 in league play to place them at third in the standings behind just Powder Valley and Imbler.
The Leopards won in three straight sets, dominating the early segments of the match. Cove jumped out to a 25-9 victory in the first set, establishing the tempo for the remainder of the match.
Nixyaawii inched closer and closer, but could not overcome Cove in the final two sets. The Leopards won the second set 25-15 and took a narrow 25-19 victory in the final set.
Cove has played strong in league play, but faces a major test against Powder Valley on Sept. 24. The Leopards and Badgers are set to face off at 5 p.m. at Powder Valley High School.
Union outlasts Weston-McEwen
UNION — The Bobcats earned a Blue Mountain Conference league victory Thursday night, defeating Weston-McEwen in four sets.
Union dominated the first set, blowing out Weston-McEwen 25-10 to take an early advantage. The TigerScots played much more admirably throughout the remainder of the match, as the two teams battled out close sets.
The Bobcats extended the lead to two sets, winning the second frame 25-22. Weston-McEwen bounced back and won the third set 25-22, before Union won the final set 26-24.
The victory improves Union’s record to 9-10 on the year and 1-2 in league play, placing the team in fifth place in the Blue Mountain Conference standings. Up next, the Bobcats will play against Enterprise at Heppner High School on Sept. 25.
