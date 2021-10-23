Emma Orr (4) hugs Sarah Orr (20), as Cooper Nave (16) and the rest of the Joseph volleyball team celebrate their win at the Old Oregon League District Tournament held in Baker City on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. The Joseph Eagles walked away 3-2 over the Powder Valley Badgers to win the tournament. The Badgers placed second while the Imbler Panthers placed third overall. Both Joseph and Powder Valley volleyball teams will head to the state championship.
Jacey Anderson (3) and Jodi Bingham (20) attempt to block a spike by Autumn Dobbs (7) at the Old Oregon League District Tournament held in Baker City on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Dallee Bingham (15) sends spikes the ball over the net against Cove during the Old Oregon League District Tournament held in Baker City on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Powder Valley volleyball fans cheer as the Powder Valley Badgers make a comeback attempt tie up the game, 2-2, against the Joseph Eagles at the Old Oregon League District Tournament held in Baker City on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Trinity Nesser (7) dives for the ball during a match against Joseph at the Old Oregon League District Tournament held in Baker City on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Harvest Coston (4) spikes against Cove defenders Madison Harvey (15) and Lucy Matthews (12) during the Old Oregon League District Tournament held in Baker City on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Lucy Matthews (12) serves the ball against Imbler at the Old Oregon League District Tournament held in Baker City on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Kimberly Obendorf (11) dives with Carlee Porter (4) to save the ball against Imbler during the Old Oregon League District Tournament held in Baker City on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Rachel Baird (3) spikes the ball against Imbler during the Old Oregon League District Tournament held in Baker City on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Madison Harvey (15) serves up against Imbler during Old Oregon League District Tournament held in Baker City on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Alyssa Jennings (1) passes the ball during a match against Cove at the Old Oregon League District Tournament held in Baker City on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Emily Arnoldus (18) cheers after the Imbler Panthers score against Cove at the Old Oregon League District Tournament held in Baker City on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Avonlea Crook (9) prepares to serve the ball against Cove during the Old Oregon League District Tournament held in Baker City on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Emily Arnoldus (18) sets the ball in the match against Cove during the Old Oregon League District Tournament held in Baker City on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Rachel Baird (3) spikes the ball against Imbler defenders during the Old Oregon League District Tournament held in Baker City on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Alyssa Jennings (1) passes a serve hit by Cove at the Old Oregon League District Tournament held in Baker City on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Emily Arnoldus (18) prepares to return a serve against Cove during the Old Oregon League District Tournament held in Baker City on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Allison Stirewalt (2) prepares to spike the ball against Cove during the Old Oregon League District Tournament held in Baker City on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Emily Arnoldus (18) returns a serve against Cove during the Old Oregon League District Tournament held in Baker City on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Allison Stirewalt (2) attempts to block a spike during a match against Cove at the Old Oregon League District Tournament held in Baker City on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Marli Lind (4) serves against Joseph during the Old Oregon League District Tournament held in Baker City on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Dallee Bingham (15) spikes the ball against Joseph defender Emma Orr (4) during the Old Oregon League District Tournament held in Baker City on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Aimee Meyers (6) returns a serve against North Powder during the Old Oregon League District Tournament held in Baker City on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Cooper Nave (16) and McKenzie Keffer (0) cheer after their team scores against North Powder during the Old Oregon League District Tournament held in Baker City on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
McKenzie Keffer (0) and Abby Orr (2) dive for the ball during a match against North Powder at the Old Oregon League District Tournament held in Baker City on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Emma Orr (4) punches the ball over the net against North Powder during the Old Oregon League District Tournament held in Baker City on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Emma Orr (4) spikes against North Powder defender Trinity Nesser (7) at the Old Oregon League District Tournament held in Baker City on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Dallee Bingham (15) passes the ball during a match against Joseph at the Old Oregon League District Tournament held in Baker City on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Molly Curry (14) battles at the net against North Powder defender Jacey Anderson (3) during the Old Oregon League District Tournament held in Baker City on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Jacey Anderson (3) sends the ball against blocker Sarah Orr (20) during the Old Oregon League District Tournament held in Baker City on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Abby Orr (2) passes the ball during a match against North Powder at the Old Oregon League District Tournament held in Baker City on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Dallee Bingham (15) sets the ball during a match against Joseph at the Old Oregon League District Tournament held in Baker City on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Aimee Meyers (6) sets the ball for Joseph at the Old Oregon League District Tournament held in Baker City on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.

The Joseph Eagles walked away 3-2 over the Powder Valley Badgers to win the tournament. The Badgers placed second while the Imbler Panthers placed third overall. Both Joseph and Powder Valley volleyball teams will head to the state championship.
BAKER CITY — It was a very competitive day of volleyball at the Old Oregon League district tournament, with the Joseph Eagles taking first overall.
Joseph edged Powder Valley in five hard-fought five sets, winning 26-24, 25-14, 20-25, 20-25 and 15-13.
From the start, the match was neck and neck. It took extra points for the Eagles to take a narrow advantage in the first set, while the team cruised to win the second set.
Powder Valley showed great resilience, bouncing back in the following two sets. Joseph led 13-12 in the second set, but the Badgers came back to win 25-20. A narrow 25-20 victory set the stage for a crucial fifth set to determine the tournament champions.
In the fifth set, the Eagles scored five unanswered points to pull ahead. Joseph won the set 15-13 to take the title.
Imbler takes third place match
BAKER CITY — Following a loss to Joseph in the semifinals, the Imbler volleyball team edged out Cove for third place in the league.
The Panthers won in four sets, taking the match 25-19, 25-13, 8-25 and 25-21.
Cove was defeated in three straight sets by Powder Valley in the semifinals, before taking fourth place in the district tournament.
