BAKER CITY — It was a very competitive day of volleyball at the Old Oregon League district tournament, with the Joseph Eagles taking first overall.

Joseph edged Powder Valley in five hard-fought five sets, winning 26-24, 25-14, 20-25, 20-25 and 15-13.

From the start, the match was neck and neck. It took extra points for the Eagles to take a narrow advantage in the first set, while the team cruised to win the second set.

Powder Valley showed great resilience, bouncing back in the following two sets. Joseph led 13-12 in the second set, but the Badgers came back to win 25-20. A narrow 25-20 victory set the stage for a crucial fifth set to determine the tournament champions.

In the fifth set, the Eagles scored five unanswered points to pull ahead. Joseph won the set 15-13 to take the title.

Imbler takes third place match

BAKER CITY — Following a loss to Joseph in the semifinals, the Imbler volleyball team edged out Cove for third place in the league.

The Panthers won in four sets, taking the match 25-19, 25-13, 8-25 and 25-21.

Cove was defeated in three straight sets by Powder Valley in the semifinals, before taking fourth place in the district tournament.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.