Neveah Schultz, left, and Trinity Nesser of North Powder attempt to block the ball spiked by Joseph at Powder Valley High School on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. The Joseph Eagles beat out the defending North Powder badgers 3-2, put a stop to a comeback attempt by North Powder and preserving their 6-0 league record. The Badgers dropped to 5-2 in league play for the season.
Emma Orr (4) prepares to spike the ball against Trinity Nesser (7) at Powder Valley High School on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. The Joseph Eagles beat out the defending North Powder badgers 3-2, put a stop to a comeback attempt by North Powder and preserving their 6-0 league record. The Badgers dropped to 5-2 in league play for the season.
Dallee Bingham (15) of North Powder taps the ball over the net at Powder Valley High School on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. The Joseph Eagles beat out the defending North Powder badgers 3-2, put a stop to a comeback attempt by North Powder and preserving their 6-0 league record. The Badgers dropped to 5-2 in league play for the season.
Joseph hitter Cooper Nave (16) prepares to spike the ball against North Powder's Dallee Bingham (15) at Powder Valley High School on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. The Joseph Eagles beat out the defending North Powder badgers 3-2, put a stop to a comeback attempt by North Powder and preserving their 6-0 league record. The Badgers dropped to 5-2 in league play for the season.
North Powder's Dallee Bingham (15) returns the ball against Joseph at Powder Valley High School on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. The Joseph Eagles beat out the defending North Powder badgers 3-2, put a stop to a comeback attempt by North Powder and preserving their 6-0 league record. The Badgers dropped to 5-2 in league play for the season.
Dallee Bingham (15) and Ayla Bingham (10) attempt to block against Joseph hitter Cooper Nave (16) at Powder Valley High School on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. The Joseph Eagles beat out the defending North Powder badgers 3-2, put a stop to a comeback attempt by North Powder and preserving their 6-0 league record. The Badgers dropped to 5-2 in league play for the season.
North Powder's Trinity Nesser (7) serves the ball against Joseph at Powder Valley High School on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. The Joseph Eagles beat out the defending North Powder badgers 3-2, put a stop to a comeback attempt by North Powder and preserving their 6-0 league record. The Badgers dropped to 5-2 in league play for the season.
North Powder's Jaycee Anderson (3) hits the ball past Joseph defender Sarah Orr (20) at Powder Valley High School on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. The Joseph Eagles beat out the defending North Powder badgers 3-2, put a stop to a comeback attempt by North Powder and preserving their 6-0 league record. The Badgers dropped to 5-2 in league play for the season.
NORTH POWDER — Powder Valley and Joseph battled out a five-set showdown, with the Eagles beating the Badgers in five sets.
Joseph came out strong on the road, taking the first two sets of the match. In the first set, Joseph jumped out to a 10-3 lead and established the tempo early on. Powder Valley cut the lead to six at one point, but the Eagles weathered any late comeback and won 25-15.
The second set went the same way for Joseph, with the team taking a commanding 12-4 lead early on. A big run pushed the Eagles’ lead to 21-9 before winning the set 25-12.
With their backs against the wall, the Badgers made a valiant comeback effort in the final three sets. Powder Valley and Joseph remained neck and neck throughout the third set, with the Badgers holding a narrow lead for most of the action. With the game at 21-20 in favor of Powder Valley, the Badgers closed the set out strong and won 25-21.
In the fourth set it appeared that Joseph was going to pull away, jumping out to a 7-0 lead. A big run by the Badgers knotted the game up at 11-11 midway through. Both teams battled back and forth, with each side seizing narrow leads late in the match. With the two teams tied at 23-23, Powder Valley captured momentum and won the set 25-23.
In the final set, Joseph got into form early on and extended an early lead. Up 9-3, the Eagles had the Badgers on the heels in the tie-breaking set. Joseph went on to win the fifth set 15-5 to take the victory.
The win improved Joseph’s record to 15-3 on the year, while Powder Valley fell to 12-7. The Eagles are currently in first place in the Old Oregon League with a 6-0 record, while Powder Valley is in third at 5-2.
Up next, Joseph will play at Pine Eagle on Oct. 1. Powder Valley is set to face Jordan Valley at Adrian High School on Oct. 1.
Enterprise swept by Weston-McEwen
ATHENA — Enterprise returned to action on Thursday night, falling to Weston-McEwen in three straight sets. The loss snaps a four-game winning streak.
The Outlaws lost the first set 25-15, but kept the following two sets much closer. Weston-McEwen came away with 25-21 victories in each of the following two sets to win the match.
The loss drops Enterprise to 7-3 on the year and 0-1 in league competition. The victory is the second straight for Weston-McEwen, improving to 9-7 on the year and 3-3 in league play.
Up next, Enterprise heads to Grant Union (11-7) on Oct. 2.
