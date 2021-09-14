LA GRANDE — The Tigers captured a resounding win, defeating McLoughlin in three straight sets on Sept. 14. La Grande snapped a two-game losing streak to get back up over .500 on the year. The Tigers now stand at 3-2 on the season and are 1-0 in Greater Oregon League play. The Pioneers dropped to 1-2 on the season.
La Grande set the tone early, dominating in the first set and winning 25-9. According to McLoughlin head coach Lucy Deal, her players were enthusiastic to hit the floor against a difficult opponent in La Grande.
“The girls were so excited that I think the overall excitement level led them to losing focus a bit early on,” Deal said.
McLoughlin battled in the next two sets, but La Grande ultimately pulled away to win 25-15 and 25-14. In the second set, the Pioneers held an early lead that ultimately withered away to the Tigers.
“I’m super proud of the way they played,” Deal said. “They never hung their heads.”
Darby Rhoads led McLoughlin with nine digs, while Emma Leber and Rylee Herndon both recorded eight digs. Kadey Brown tallied two aces and Addy Brown totaled seven assists.
The Tigers have either swept their opponents or been swept by their opponents in every game this year. Coming off two straight three-set losses at the hands of Fruitland and Vale, La Grande secured a much-needed victory at home against McLoughlin.
Up next, the Tigers will compete at the Sisters Tournament on Sept. 18, while McLoughlin will play against College Place High School on Sept. 14.
Joseph sweeps Wallowa
WALLOWA — It was all business for Joseph, as the Eagles looked dominant in a league victory over Wallowa. Joseph won the match in three straight sets to improve to 6-3 on the year and 2-0 in Old Oregon League play.
The Eagles handled the first set and held a steady lead, taking the set 25-13. With Wallowa on the ropes, Joseph went on to win the next two sets 25-13 and 25-12.
The loss drops Wallowa’s record to 2-3 on the year and 1-1 in league play, but they will look to respond against Damascus Christian on Sept. 17 at the Powder Valley East/West Classic. Joseph will look to keep momentum going at the East/West Classic as well.
