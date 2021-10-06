Emma Orr (4) prepares to spike the ball against Trinity Nesser (7) at Powder Valley High School on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. The Joseph Eagles beat out the defending North Powder badgers 3-2, put a stop to a comeback attempt by North Powder and preserving their 6-0 league record. The Badgers dropped 5-2 for the season.
LA GRANDE — It was a win in itself for the La Grande volleyball team to get back on the court after a two-week quarantine, but the Tigers had difficulty getting back into winning form in a matchup with Pendleton on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
La Grande came out firing in the first set, winning 25-22 and setting the tone early. However, the Tigers faltered throughout the remainder of the match as the Buckaroos won the following three sets.
In the second and third sets, both teams played neck-and-neck throughout the competition. Pendleton earned narrow 25-22 victories in each set to tilt the match back in the Buckaroos’ favor. In the game’s final set, La Grande was blown out 25-9 as Pendleton walked off with the victory.
Junior Makenna Shorts tallied 10 kills, 12 assists and a 98% serving accuracy. Senior Izzy Kump recorded 16 assists, five kills, one ace and 100% serving accuracy.
Senior Felicia Murphy totaled 13 digs, two aces and 98% serving accuracy. Junior Ari Myer tallied nine digs, seven kills and 100% serving accuracy.
After two weeks off, the loss drops La Grande’s record to 4-3 on the year and 2-0 in league play. Up next, the Tigers will look to bounce back against a Baker team that is 12-2 on the year and 3-0 in league play. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 at Baker High School on Oct. 7.
Joseph extends winning streak to 13
JOSEPH — The Joseph volleyball team kept up its incredible form, beating Wallowa in three straight sets on Oct. 6.
The Eagles made quick work of the Cougars to win their 13th consecutive match. The victory improves Joseph’s record to 17-3 on the year and 8-0 in league play.
Joseph won its sets 25-11, 25-9 and 25-13 en route to its seventh sweep in league competition this season.
Up next, the Eagles will travel to Elgin for a matchup with the Huskies on Oct. 15.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.