LA GRANDE — The La Grande volleyball team competed in a tight matchup against the rival Baker Bulldogs, but ultimately fell in three straight sets at La Grande High School on Thursday, Oct. 14.
The Bulldogs won the three-set matchup 25-19, 25-23 and 25-22.
The loss is a difficult one for La Grande, who drops to 5-6 on the year and 3-2 in league play. The Tigers have dropped four out of their last five matches.
Senior Felicia Murphy recorded a 98% serving percentage, along with four aces and 18 digs. Junior Makenna Shorts tallied 12 assists, eight serving aces and five digs. Shorts’ serving percentage was 98% throughout the match.
Baker has been dominant this year, recording a 5-0 league record and improving to 14-5 on the season. The victory at La Grande earned the Bulldogs the Greater Oregon League regular season title.
Up next for La Grande, the Bulldogs will look to finish on a strong note with two remaining league games. The Tigers will host Ontario in their final home game of the season on Oct. 22, before heading to Pendleton to close the regular season with a non-league matchup against the Buckaroos.
Union tops Weston-McEwen in five-set showdown
ATHENA — The Union High School volleyball team earned a crucial victory on Thursday night, defeating Weston-McEwen to move into a tie with the TigerScots for third place in the Blue Mountain Conference.
Union won the match 25-17, 25-19, 25-27, 25-27 and 25-23.
While Weston-McEwen put together a rally with its back against the wall in the third and fourth sets, the fifth set went to Union in a nerve-wracking final.
The Bobcats are trending in the right direction late in the season, winning three of their last four matchups. Union has two matches left in the season, playing at Powder Valley and Pilot Rock. The matchup between the Bobcats and Badgers is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Oct. 16 at Powder Valley High School.
