BAKER CITY — The La Grande Tigers Varsity Volleyball team (4-4) traveled to Baker City on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 to take on the Bulldogs (13-2), and were unable to fend them off, losing the match, 3-1.
After dropping the first (25-23) and the second set (25-20), the Tigers were able to bounce back with a win in the third (27-25). In the fourth set, the Tigers and the Bulldogs traded point for point, but Baker was able to breakaway after the 15th point, and secured the victory, 25-20.
I’m super proud of my team, it was only our eighth match of the season, so I’m very proud of how hard we worked,” Varsity Head Coach Melina Becker-Bisenius said.
Junior Makenna Shorts was able to get 11 digs, went 23/25 in her serves and recorded 12 assists.
Senior Felicia Murphy had 26 digs, landed 11 serves received and landed 16 out of 19 serves.
Junior Addy Dunlap was able to achieve five stuffed blocks.
“Overall a great defensive team effort,” Becker-Bisenius said.
The Tigers are next set to compete in Seaside High School’s tournament this weekend, set to begin at 8 AM.
Cove sweeps Griswold for third straight win
HELIX — The Cove volleyball team is finding its stride late in the season, winning its third straight match in a contest with Griswold on Oct. 7. The Leopards have won their last nine consecutive sets, improving to 7-8 on the season and 7-3 in league competition.
Cove earned two narrow victories in the first two frames, beating the Grizzlies 25-19 and 25-21. In the third set, the Leopards pulled away and won 25-15 to take the match.
While Cove suffered a five-game losing streak early in the season, the team is starting to turn things around late in the year. The Leopards have won four out of their last five games, earning crucial league victories.
Up next, Cove will play at Adrian (10-9) at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 8.
Union swept by Stanfield
UNION — The Union Bobcats were swept in three straight sets by Stanfield on Thursday, dropping to 11-12 on the year and 3-4 in league play. Stanfield has proven to be a powerhouse this year, standing atop the 2A Blue Mountain Conference with a 15-2 record. The Tigers have won eight games straight.
Union was able to score solid points throughout the match, but found itself outplayed by Stanfield. The Tigers defeated the Bobcats 25-14, 25-13 and 25-16.
After losing to the top team in the league, Union will look for a bounce-back performance against Heppner at noon on Oct. 9.
