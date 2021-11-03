MONROE — An admirable playoff run ended for the Union High School volleyball team, as the Bobcats were swept in three straight sets by Monroe in the 2A quarterfinals on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Coming into the tournament ranked No. 11 in the bracket, Union came away with a three-set victory over No. 6 Coquille in the first round. The Bobcats played admirably, but fell to a Monroe team that has won 20 out of its last 21 matches.
The Dragons came out with intensity and showed why they are ranked highly, winning the first set 25-12.
Union stepped up in the second set and fought point-for-point for the majority of the set. The game was knotted at 10-10, but Monroe was able to pull away late. The Bobcats trailed just 16-19, but the Dragons scored six unanswered points to take a commanding two-set lead.
Union gave its toughest fight in the third set, clawing back into contention. Monroe started off 12-9 but extended the lead to a consistent five points. The Dragons led 22-12, but the Bobcats gave one last run to keep their season alive. Despite the efforts, Monroe escaped with a 25-20 third set.
The loss concludes a season in which Union finished 17-16 overall and 7-5 in league play. Monroe will advance to play the winner of Portland Christian and Gaston.
