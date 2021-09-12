PINE EAGLE — The Huskies and Cougars squared off at Pine Eagle High School for a league matchup on Saturday, Sept. 11. Wallowa came away victorious in four sets, bumping up its record to 2-2 on the year.
Wallowa came out hot in the first set, winning handily by 10 points. Following the 25-15 first set, Elgin showed resiliency and bounced back for a 27-25 victory to even the match at 1-1.
In the final two sets, Wallowa came out on top 25-13 and 25-11 to take the match. The loss drops the Huskies to 0-5 on the season.
Up next, Wallowa hosts Joseph at 5 p.m. on Sept. 14. For Elgin, the team will compete at home against Imbler at 6 p.m. on the same evening.
Union drops match at St. Paul Tournament
ST. PAUL — The Bobcats traveled to St. Paul High School for a matchup with North Clackamas Christian on Sept. 11. Union lost in two straight sets to fall to 5-5 on the season.
The Bobcats fought hard in the first set, only to be edged out 25-20. In the second set it was all North Clackamas Christian, as the Saints won handily in a 25-11 second set.
Up next for Union, the Bobcats will look to get back in the win column in a road matchup against Stanfield on Sept. 16.
