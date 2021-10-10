Dallee Bingham (15) of North Powder taps the ball over the net at Powder Valley High School on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. The Joseph Eagles beat out the defending North Powder badgers 3-2, put a stop to a comeback attempt by North Powder and preserving their 6-0 league record. The Badgers dropped to 5-2 in league play for the season.
The Powder Valley volleyball team managed three wins and one loss this weekend in an action-packed slate of games.
The Badgers bested Imbler 3-0 at home on Oct. 8, earning a much-needed league victory. Powder Valley won 25-17, 25-17 and 25-16.
For Imbler, Rachel Stirewalt led the way with six kills and one block, while Emily Arnoldus recorded a team-high 10 digs. Joelle Treat tallied eight assists and three digs. Next up for Imbler, the Panthers will travel to Nixyaawii on Oct. 12.
On Oct. 9, Powder Valley competed against Nyssa, Baker and Burns at the Clash of Classification held at Powder Valley High School. The Badgers came away with five-set victories against Nyssa and Baker, before being swept by Burns.
Powder Valley is now 17-8 overall and 6-2 in league play. Up next, the Badgers will head to Cove for a matchup with the Leopards on Oct. 12.
Cove swept by Adrian
Following a dominant sweep over Griswold on the previous day, Cove lost in three sets to Adrian on Oct. 8.
The Leopards were bested 25-13, 25-17 and 27-25. While the loss is a difficult blow for Cove, the team continues to struggle in non-league action while performing well in league games. The Leopards are 7-9 on the year and 7-3 in Old Oregon League competitions.
Up next for head coach Brett Moore’s squad, Cove will host Powder Valley on Oct. 12.
Union sweeps weekend series
The Union Bobcats got back into the win column after a sweep by Stanfield, beating Heppner and Enterprise on Oct. 9.
Against Heppner, the Bobcats jumped out to a first-set lead after winning 25-16. Union won the next two sets 25-15 and 25-23 to win its first match of the day.
Later in the day, Union held off a tough Enterprise team in four sets. The Bobcats dominated the first set 25-9, but the Outlaws bounced back and won the second set 25-22. Union got back into form and won the next two sets 25-15 and 25-18.
The back-to-back league wins improves Union’s record to 13-12 on the year and 5-4 in league play. The Bobcats will host Grant Union in the team’s next game on Oct. 12.
