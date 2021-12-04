ENTERPRISE — Several wrestling teams from Union and Wallowa counties began their season on Friday Dec. 3, competing at the Enterprise Kickoff. Riverside won the competition with 157.5 points, while Imbler took fifth with 76 points. Enterprise (64.5) placed seventh, Union/Cove (62) finished in eighth and Joseph (29) placed 10th.
For Imbler, reigning state champion Garrett Burns cruised through the competition at the 132-pound level and took first overall. Krager Muilenburg placed third at 138 and heavyweight Gabe Harder also placed third at 285.
On the girls side, Imbler’s Isabella Warg placed first overall at 155G. Warg won all three of her matches. Teammate Lucia Camacho placed third in the same weight class.
Union/Cove’s Gage Martens finished as the runner-up to Burns in the 132-pound weight class. David Creech earned a first-place finish at 195, knocking off Baker’s Jacob Mills by fall. James Dempsey took fourth at the 220-pound weight class for Union/Cove to round out the boys team’s matches.
In the girls competition, Union/Cove’s Milah Fincher placed second at 115G. Jenna Denton earned a bye at 175G to place first overall.
Enterprise’s Cody Fent placed first at the 170-pound weight class by way of fall against Riverside’s Chris Kent. On the girls side, Gabby De Lapena finished first overall at 135G.
For Joseph, Gavin Russell placed third at 160. Megan Brock placed second at 106G, coming up short against Riverside’s Mayte Pacheco.
