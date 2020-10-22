REDMOND — The American West Football Conference has approved a new professional indoor franchise in Central Oregon, according to a news release Tuesday, Oct. 20.
The new team, the Oregon High Desert Storm, and the AWFC are in discussions with the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond to call the 4,000-seat First Interstate Bank Center indoor arena home for the 2021 season and beyond. Planned upgrades include a temporary turf field, dasher boards and goalposts, according to the release.
While the team plans to begin play for the 2021 season, due to COVID-19 the High Desert Storm’s inaugural season might be pushed to 2022.
According to the release, the AWFC provides a platform for former college athletes who fell short of an NFL/CFL/XFL opportunity to continue play.
The High Desert Storm will host its first tryout Nov. 21 at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond.
Started in 2019, the AWFC plans to return for 2021, beginning in mid-March, after the 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic. The teams in the league are the Wenatchee Valley Skyhawks and the Yakima Canines, both in Washington, and the 2019 champions, the Idaho Horsemen in Nampa, Idaho.
For more information, visit www.oregonstorm.com.
