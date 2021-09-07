Kai Quinn stays composed under pressure, connecting with Tyler Brown for a touchdown during Eastern's 35-28 victory over Montana Western on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Quinn threw for 283 passing yards and four touchdowns in the win.
Jaiden Machuca lines up a punt during Eastern's 35-28 victory over Montana Western on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Machuca was named Frontier Conference Special Teams Player of the Week after netting 179 yards over four punts and pinning two attempts inside the 20-yard line.
Kai Quinn stays composed under pressure, connecting with Tyler Brown for a touchdown during Eastern's 35-28 victory over Montana Western on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Quinn threw for 283 passing yards and four touchdowns in the win.
Jaiden Machuca lines up a punt during Eastern's 35-28 victory over Montana Western on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Machuca was named Frontier Conference Special Teams Player of the Week after netting 179 yards over four punts and pinning two attempts inside the 20-yard line.
LA GRANDE — Coming off a solid 35-28 victory in Eastern’s home opener against Montana Western, two Mountaineers earned player of the week honors.
Quarterback Kai Quinn was named Frontier Conference Offensive Player of the Week and Jaiden Machuca earned Frontier Conference Special Teams Player of the Week honors.
Quinn lit up the passing game, throwing for four touchdowns and 283 yards. The redshirt-senior was 23-34 through the air and added 44 rushing yards on 10 attempts. Quinn finished with 327 yards of total offense.
After throwing for 80 yards and running for 88 in a week-one victory against Montana Tech, Eastern’s offensive game plan shifted to leaning on Quinn’s arm in week two. Quinn spread the love throughout the victory, connecting with four different receivers for touchdowns.
Machuca nailed several key punts in the win, helping hold off a late comeback attempt by Montana Western. The redshirt-senior tallied four punts for 179 total yards for an average of 44.8 yards per punt. His longest punt of the day went for 58 yards and he pinned two punts inside the 20-yard line. Machuca also manned kickoffs for Eastern, combining for 380 net yards over six attempts.
This is the second straight week that a Mountaineer has been named special teams player of the week, with kicker Zachary Cahill earning the honors in week one. Eastern has a week off before heading to Carroll College on Sept. 18 for a 12 p.m. kickoff against the Saints.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.