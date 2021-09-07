COVE — As for most sports teams, 2020 was a one-of-a-kind year for Cove volleyball.
For the Leopards, the unexpected scheduling in 2020 and the loss of five seniors has the team starting from scratch in 2021. Rachel Baird, one of three seniors on the roster, is looking to bring the team together and lead the group to a successful season.
“We’re working pretty well together so far,” Baird said. “We have a lot of new kids on the team, but it’s pretty unified and we’re working together.”
Baird has played varsity at Cove since her freshman season, but no season stands out quite like 2020. Even with eight upperclassmen, the Leopards went 4-5 during the spring season and 2-3 in league play. Through the ups and downs of a unique season, Baird is looking to find balance in a more standard 2021 season.
“I’m just really glad that we get to play this year,” she said. “It’s just really nice to be able to go out and play.”
During the 2020 season, half of the volleyball season ended up being played in the fall, while another shortened season was played in the spring. According to head coach Brett Moore, this caused havoc in having a cohesive team because different groups participated in each season.
“We actually played more games last year than we ever had because of the fall season,” he said. “We got two seasons, but I didn’t have the same group of girls either time.”
With a full slate of games scheduled for 2021, the Leopards are looking to lean on Baird and seniors Carlee Porter and Madison Harvey to bring the group together this year.
“We’ve got a long way to go, but we have a lot of good kids,” Moore said. “They just need some experience, so we’re getting there.”
Cove is certainly gaining experience early in the season. The Leopards have not lost a single set through the team’s first two games. Cove defeated Elgin and Pine Eagle on back-to-back road games to start the season 2-0. Baird has been electric on the court so far, tallying 15 kills in the opening contest and eight in the victory over Pine Eagle. However, the senior knows she will need to focus on leading the team in addition to her own personal performance on the court.
“It’s definitely different,” she said. “I definitely need to encourage the younger kids and be a leader with this group.”
Eight out of the 12 players on Cove are underclassmen, but the expectations remain high for a strong season in 2021.
“As usual, we’re looking to get better throughout the year,” Baird said. “We’re hoping to make it to state this year. I think we can definitely do that.”
