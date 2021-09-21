NORTH POWDER — Reece Dixon is living in the end zone this season.
Powder Valley’s senior quarterback and linebacker is paving the way for a highly ranked Badgers team. Dixon’s dynamic play on both sides of the ball, combined with his work ethic off the field, is a big reason for Powder Valley’s 3-0 start to the season.
“We have a good idea of where we could be this season,” Dixon said. “Our goal is to make it as far as we can in the state playoffs without overlooking anybody.”
The senior has scored six passing touchdowns and four rushing touchdowns through Powder Valley’s first three games of the season.
“It’s pretty tough to tackle Reece Dixon,” Powder Valley head coach Josh Cobb said.
Dixon and the Badgers are staying humble, even after climbing to No. 1 in the 1A rankings after a significant 50-40 win over St. Paul on Friday, Sept. 17. Powder Valley came into the matchup ranked fifth in the state, while St. Paul was ranked sixth.
The senior quarterback was electric in the victory, finding the end zone five times. Dixon threw for three touchdowns, rushed for a score and returned a fumble to the house in the big victory.
Dixon’s performance was a big reason the Badgers secured the victory, but he credits his teammates for Powder Valley’s success.
“My offensive line is a great offensive line,” he said. “I have a great unit there and I trust every one of them.”
The Powder Valley offensive line gave Dixon time to connect early and often with his top wideout, Kaden Krieger. The duo connected on two deep passing touchdowns in the victory over St. Paul, one of which was a 70-yard touchdown on the first offensive play of the game for the Badgers.
“He’s what makes me look good and he’s the reason that my passing game is what it is,” Dixon said. “We’ve grown up together and I trust him in one-on-one coverage.”
Many of the Badgers players grew up together, but Dixon is still doing everything he can to create strong team chemistry this year.
“Reece is outstanding,” Cobb said. “He’s more than a leader, he’s a true teammate.”
Dixon and the upperclassmen on Powder Valley emphasize studying film as a crucial part of game planning every week.
“You can’t expect to be a great football team without knowing the other team before you play,” Dixon said. “I go home and watch probably two hours of film a night, whether it’s our games or teams we’re playing next.”
Powder Valley has five regular season games remaining, one of which is a matchup at Adrian on Oct. 1. The Antelopes won the OSAA Class 1A state championship in 2019, the last full-length football season. The Badgers have the talent and work ethic to make a deep run this season and compete with top 1A teams, but are not looking too far ahead.
“Every week is a battle,” Dixon said. “We’re taking it one week at a time and trying to make it as far as we can.”
