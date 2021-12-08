Eastern Oregon University's Olivia Johnson wrestles Cumberlands' Hannah Thompson at the Patriot Duals in Williamsburg, Kentucky on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Johnson went 7-0 across the weekend's competition and was named Cascade Collegiate Conference women's wrestler of the week on Dec. 6.
LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University women’s wrestler Olivia Robinson was named wrestler of the week after a strong showing this past weekend.
Robinson earned Cascade Collegiate Conference women’s wrestler of the week honors after posting a 7-0 record at the Patriot Duals in Williamsburg, Kentucky on Friday, Dec. 3.
The sophomore from Hillsboro was unstoppable at the competition, winning six matchups and earning one victory by forfeit. Robinson wrestled between the 170-pound and 191-pound weight class at the tournament. She allowed only three points across all six matches.
The Mountaineers went 4-3 in the team’s duals and came in at No. 15 in the first NAIA regular season coaches’ poll of the year. Robinson helped the team capture wins against NAIA top-10 opponents Lyon College (Arkansas) and Cumberlands (Kentucky) at the duals.
Eastern will have a long break before getting back underway in January. The Mountaineers’ next competition is against Grays College on Jan. 14 in Aberdeen, Washington.
