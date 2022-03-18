ONTARIO — It was a strong start to the season for two local track teams, as La Grande won both the girls and boys team competitions and Powder Valley saw several standouts place highly at the Ontario Invite on Thursday, March 17.
The Tigers scored 45 points on the girls side to take first out of 11 total schools competing — the next highest score on the girls side was 14 points. The La Grande boys team took home first place with 19 points, edging out second-place Homedale by five points. Powder Valley scored two points on the girls side and saw two runners achieve high marks in the boys competitions.
“Overall as a coaching staff, we were very pleased with their marks,” La Grande head coach Matt Wolcott said. “There’s room for improvement, but they did very well.”
La Grande tallied seven overall first-place finishes, four on the boys side and three on the girls side. Powder Valley senior Kaiden Krieger took home two first-place finishes for the Badgers
The Tigers were well represented in the distance events, sweeping the 3,000-meter run and taking high scores in the 1,500 meters. Sophomore Emily Tubbs ran a 11.27.4 in the 3,000 to place first overall and took first in the 1,500 meters at 5:14.24. Freshman Cecilia Villagomez placed second in both the 1,500 meters (5:32.19) and the 3,000 meters (12:07.01). On the boys side, Carter Perry placed first in the 3,000 meters with a time of 10:13.75. Teammate Caleb Murie took third at 10:48.36. In the 1,500, Perry placed second at 4:39.43.
Senior Jarom Huntsman had a productive day for the Tigers, earning first place in the 300-meter hurdles and triple jump. Huntsman ran a time of 44.12 in the hurdles and jumped 40-07 in the triple. He also helped La Grande’s 4x100 relay team place second overall with a time of 47.89. The relay team included Maxon Huxoll, Kaden Nelson and Tyler Williams.
Krieger led the way for the Badgers, taking first overall in the 100-meter sprint with a time of 12.12 and taking home first in the 200 meters at 24.3. The senior also placed second in the high jump with a height of 5-08. Senior teammate Reece Dixon competed well in three events and took second place in the long jump with a distance of 19-01.5. Junior Jackson Chandler placed second in the 200-meter sprint with a time of 24.95 and placed first overall in the 400-meter run at 55.84.
La Grande freshman Kayle Collman placed first in the girls 100-meter sprint, clocking in at 13.49. Collman joined Kylie Brown, Lexi Price and Susanna Durvik on the La Grande 4x100 relay team that placed second with a time of 54.53.
In the throwing events, La Grande junior Myer Whitmore had a strong showing. Whitmore took third in shot put (38-10) and sixth in discus (99-05). Huxoll, coming off a trip to the state meet last season, placed first overall in the pole vault with a personal record of 11-0. Senior Nicole Zollman placed third in the javelin at 75-10 and junior Haylee McCall took third in the high jump with a mark of 4-06.
The La Grande boys wrapped up the day with a second place with a second-place finish in the 4x400 relay, compiling a time of 47.89. The Tigers placed second in the girls 4x400 relay, clocking in at 4:48.11. La Grande’s team consisted of McCall, Carlson, Giselle Sanchez and Nora Crews.
On the girls side, Powder Valley saw three top-10 finishes across three girls competing for the Badgers in the meet.
Up next, La Grande and Powder Valley are set to compete in the Hawk Invite at College Place High Schoo in Washington on March 26. Running events are set to begin at 10 a.m.
