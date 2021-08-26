LA GRANDE — Unconventional would be the best way to describe the 2020 running seasons for the Mountaineers.
Despite competing in a delayed, shortened cross-country season last year, a standout athlete aims to lead Eastern Oregon University in 2021. After a fifth-place individual finish in the Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships last season, junior Travis Running is looking to spearhead the Mountaineers’ 2021 campaign.
“I see the team going to nationals as long as everyone stays healthy and the team stays motivated,” Running said. “I think this team is definitely a contender for nationals that can upset some people in the conference.”
The Mountaineers men’s cross-country program was picked to finish sixth in the conference in the 2021 preseason coaches’ poll. Coming off a fifth-place team finish in both the men’s and women’s conference championships last year, EOU is looking to change the narrative this year.
Running for gold
Like any other athlete last season, Running experienced his share of ups and downs during the pandemic-impacted year. Despite the challenges, Running turned in a time of 24 minutes, 54 seconds in the 8k at the Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships, placing fifth overall. He carried that momentum into a 21st-place finish at the NAIA Cross-Country Championships, running a 25:06 and earning All-American status.
“The goal is to always be an all-American, but I want to get the team there, and I’m making that my biggest goal for this season,” he said.
Scheduling challenges caused Running’s cross-country season to overlap with indoor track, in addition to a number of cancellations and postponements throughout the year. According to Running, the biggest challenge was staying motivated during training without a clear start date to the season in the near future.
“Every race we got was like a gift,” he said. “This season, hopefully having a full season, I’m pretty excited to show the conference that we’re better than the sixth-place ranking they gave us.”
Late-season success
The difficult training regiment ultimately resulted in Running sustaining an injury and missing some time during the outdoor season.
Running returned near the end of the year and impressed in the long distance events. At the conference championships, he placed fourth in the 1,500-meter run and took the gold in the 5,000-meter race. Running went on to place 30th in the 5,000-meter run at the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field Championships.
Having experienced success through a tumultuous season, Running is looking to keep the momentum going this year. His goal is to build on that national success in cross-country and track, to move forward individually as well as to motivate his teammates to compete.
“I think it gave me more of a base because I went into track with no speed, but I had a pretty solid base that is going to transition back into cross-country well,” he said.
Running leads the team alongside several key returners, such as Hunter Nichols, Winston Telford, J.P. Friedrichsen and Hunter Schiess. Benjen Lilly and John McMahon, who were both ineligible last season, will add depth to the roster this year.
“I just want to keep the younger guys motivated so that they can continue on to be the future of the program,” Running said.
Eastern begins its cross-country season on Friday, Sept. 17, at the EOU Invitational at Lane Farms. Running and the Mountaineers will have their eyes set on the Cascade Conference championships and NAIA National championships in November.
“I want to motivate and lead by example,” Running said. “I just want to show that if you work really hard, you can get good at this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.