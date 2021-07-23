LA GRANDE — The La Grande Legacy Ford Legends 18’s won the first game of the La Grande American Legion Tournament in dominant fashion.
The Legends defeated Hodgen Distributing 10-0 on Friday, July 23, in a five-inning matchup during round robin action. Jace Schow pitched a gem, throwing a five-inning shutout and allowing only one hit.
Schow controlled the plate from start to finish, walking only two batters and striking out four opposing hitters. The rising junior from La Grande High School improved to 2-1 on the season for the Legends.
The Legends controlled the game early, putting up three runs in the first inning. Leadoff hitter Payton Cooper singled and later scored off a Devin Bell RBI-double. Bell went 2-3 at the plate and led the Legends with three runs scored.
Schow helped his own pitching efforts, going 1-2 at the plate with a two-RBI double in the third inning. After a scoreless second inning, La Grande Legacy Ford tallied four runs in the third to stretch its lead to 7-0.
As the game went on, Schow never lost composure on the mound as he forced a number of groundouts and the Legends turned two double plays. He also kept his pitch count relatively low, hurling 66 pitches over five innings.
The Legends tallied three insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to close out the 10-0 mercy-rule ending. Riley Miller came on as a pinch hitter in the bottom of the fifth and knocked in the game-ending run on a line-drive hit to left-center field.
The Legends will continue play in the La Grande American Legion Tournament on Friday and Saturday prior to competing in the state tournament beginning Saturday, August 4.
