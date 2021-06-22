LA GRANDE — When the final buzzer sounded at the end on Friday, June 18, following another victory, this time over Baker City, the La Grande girls basketball team celebrated perfection.
The Tigers wrapped up their regular season with an undefeated 10-0 record to finish at the top of the Class 4A Greater Oregon League. In a season delayed by COVID-19, the core group of seniors — Camryn Collman, Ella Dunlap, Lauren Rinker, Grace Perry and McKaylee Orton — have led the team to the new heights.
“A big part of the reason that we’re sitting in the position we’re in is because of those kids that have put in the time in the offseason,” La Grande head coach Brian Wright said.
Collman, a senior guard, is committed to play collegiate basketball at the University of Portland next fall.
“She’s really passionate about playing basketball and has put in the time to become such a good player,” Wright said.
Collman leads the team in scoring and controls the pace of the game at the point guard position for the Tigers.
For the senior leaders, the delayed basketball season created an environment unlike any other in previous years. All five athletes are participating on the basketball team after having graduated earlier this month.
“It’s a unique experience,” Collman said. “I’ve graduated, so I don’t go to school in the morning and just come to practice, but it’s so amazing to play and still be a part of the team.”
Counterbalancing Collman on the perimeter, Dunlap adds low-post scoring and up-close finishing abilities to La Grande’s starting five.
“We have a really good guard in Camryn that can score and defend. Then Ella is so tough on the block,” Wright said. “It’s our game plan to run a lot of triangle offense and look for the low block.”
The duo creates difficult matchups for opposing defenses and have been a crucial part of La Grande’s undefeated regular season. Although La Grande is anchored by its seniors, four sophomores and two juniors fill out the roster and contribute to the team’s success.
“They look up to us and trust us a lot, so we feel comfortable around each other and we’re able to play well together,” Dunlap said.
Dunlap is attending Eastern Oregon University to study special education next fall and plans on potentially joining the university’s basketball team as a walk-on.
Rinker, Perry and Orton round out the group of graduating seniors. All three were named first-team Greater Oregon League in soccer this year in addition to their success on the basketball team.
“In a very short season, it really helps to have five kids, four that have been in the program since Day 1, who know their stuff,” Wright said. “If we’d have started out with underclassmen it just wouldn’t be that way.”
The Tigers will begin state competition on Tuesday, June 22, against a team yet to be announced. La Grande had high hopes at the Class 4A state level last season, but the tournament was called off due to COVID-19.
After bouncing back through a pandemic-affected season, La Grande enters the state tournament undefeated and with eyes on winning the state title.
“This year everyone has stepped up, it’s been amazing seeing everyone grow as a team,” Collman said. “We’re going all the way.”
Regardless of potential postseason success, the 2021 La Grande girls basketball team will be remembered for its undefeated 2021 season and success on and off the court.
“It’s just a group that has played a ton of basketball together and I hope that they have set that bar for years to come,” Wright said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.