Morgan Farrington attempts a penalty kick in the 12th minute of a match at Multnomah on Saturday, Sept. 18. Farrington's two goals in the 10-0 victory helped her earn conference offensive player of the week honors on Sept. 20.
Contributed photo/Eastern Oregon University athletics
LA GRANDE — After a solid week of Mountaineer sports action, several players took home player of the week honors on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.
The No. 14-ranked Eastern volleyball team has been on a roll lately, winning five matches in a row. The Mountaineers are 6-1 in the Cascade Collegiate Conference through their first seven conference matchups, second only to Corban. Freshman Alexis McMurtrey was named setter of the week following her solid performances over the week.
Across a weekend series in Portland against Multnomah and Warner Pacific, McMurtrey recorded 16 digs and 60 assists. Against the College of Idaho on Sept. 14, she tallied 25 assists and 10 digs. In her second year with the program, McMurtrey has recorded 396 assists and 188 digs through the team’s first 15 games.
In women’s soccer, midfielder Morgan Farrington and goalkeeper Madeline Barker were named offensive and defensive players of the week.
The Mountaineers shut out five straight opponents after a season-opening loss to Spring Arbor, one of which came in a 1-0 victory over No. 17 Westmont on Sept. 13. Barker recorded six saves in Eastern’s biggest win of the season to date. She recorded three saves in a 2-0 win over Warner Pacific and helped the team shut out Multnomah 1-0.
On offense, Farrington has led the way during her senior season. Through three games this past week, Farrington scored in every contest. Her score in the 77th minute against Westmont was the deciding goal in the 1-0 win. Farrington also scored two goals within the first 12 minutes in a 10-0 blowout against Multnomah on Sept. 18. The strong week of competition propelled the Mountaineers to a tie for first with Oregon Tech in the Cascade Collegiate Conference heading into the team's matchup with Bushnell on Sept. 24.
Eastern football kicker Zachary Cahill took home special teams player of the week honors in the Frontier Conference, following his steady performance in a 10-7 win at Carroll College. Cahill scored a 30-yard field goal and converted his only extra-point attempt in the narrow victory. This is the second time this season that Cahill has earned the honors during a season where he has converted all five of his field goal attempts to date.
