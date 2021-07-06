LA GRANDE — Glenn Ricker has competed for only two seasons for La Grande High School, but he has accomplished more than most do in their entire swimming careers.
A 100-yard butterfly champion as a freshman, Ricker concluded the 2021 season with his fourth and fifth trips to the podium at the Class 4A/3A/2A/1A state meet last month in Cottage Grove.
“Going back to state was all about getting the technique down and gaining that muscle memory,” he said.
Overcoming some early-season troubles
As a freshman, Ricker was a crucial part of La Grande’s fourth-place team finish at the Class 4A/3A/2A/1A state meet. Ricker won a state title in the 100-yard butterfly, took third in the 100-yard breaststroke and helped La Grande’s 200-yard medley relay team place second.
With such success so early in his career, the expectations were high for Ricker coming into his sophomore season. That all changed when Ricker suffered a broken arm just weeks before the swim season began. In addition, the pandemic delayed the 2021 season into the spring instead of its normal duration during the winter, which made training together as a team a difficult task.
“They handled it so well and had great attitudes the whole season,” La Grande swim coach Lisa Chewning said. “It was strange competing in the spring, but I think they had great attitudes and rolled with the punches.”
For Ricker, the regular season was put on hold as he recovered from the severe arm injury. However, he recovered quickly and returned to the pool just weeks later.
“It was hard,” Ricker said. “Taking time off from swimming, there’s nothing exercise-wise you can do instead to keep your muscles going.”
According to Ricker, he started training in the pool and swimming four days per week after three weeks off due to his injury. The week before the district meet, he ramped up the training to about two hours per day.
Fighting through a severe arm injury
Ricker competed in the Greater Oregon League District Swim Championships on Saturday, June 19, and dominated the field. Despite very little training time coming in, Ricker finished first in both the 100-yard butterfly and the 100-yard breaststroke.
Just a week later, Ricker was back on the podium at the state meet with runner-up finishes in both events.
“He’s really talented and works hard,” Chewning said. “I think pulling off second-place finishes with just a few weeks of swimming is really impressive.”
Jake Weigand was the only other boys swimmer at the state meet for La Grande, and the duo combined for 50 points and a 13th place team finish out of 20 schools competing. Weigand placed sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke and ninth in the 200-yard IM.
“I was happy with getting second after having to take time off,” Ricker said. “The guys who beat me worked really hard for those championships.”
Building the program wtith family connections
In addition to his individual success, Ricker is focused on building the boys swimming program in his remaining two years with the team.
Ricker’s younger brother, Zane Ricker, is joining the team as a freshman next year and will add to a legacy of Rickers on the La Grande swim team. Older sisters Romayne Ricker and Laramie Ricker and older brother Caden Ricker were major pieces of the program in years past.
“I’m hoping I can keep doing well and bring some more people out to the team next year,” Glenn Ricker said. “My goal for next year is to just train harder, drop some time and win state again hopefully.”
The boys swim team will look to improve upon its 13th place state finish and qualify more swimmers for the state meet next season. Chewning knows that Ricker is a crucial part of those efforts.
“He’s a really good role model, even at a young age, because of his work ethic,” Chewning said.
According to Ricker, his summer will consist of training and getting back into the form he was in prior to the arm injury. The 2022 high school swim season will be back on schedule in the winter months, making it a quicker turnaround in the offseason than in typical seasons.
For Ricker, the bar is set high for the upcoming seasons due to his accomplishments through his first two years of high school swimming. With five trips to the state podium so far, the La Grande swimmer will be a favorite to win a gold medal next year.
“I think he can win state again and potentially have the opportunity to swim in college if that’s what he wants to do,” Chewning said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.