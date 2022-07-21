Ian Altenburg, left, and Patrick Vaughn show off their silver medals in nine-hole alternate shot play on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Stonecreek Golf Club in Oregon City following the 2022 Special Olympics Oregon Regional Golf Tournament.
Union County’s Alex Weissenfluh gets ready to putt on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Stonecreek Golf Club in Oregon City during the 2022 Special Olympics Oregon Regional Golf Tournament. Weissenfluh took second place in nine-hole individual play.
Union County Special Olympics/Contributed Photo
LA GRANDE — Union County athletes claimed eight gold medals in track during the regional Special Olympics games in Hermiston July 16, and two additional gold medals in the regional golf tournament in Oregon City on July 17.
Leading the way for the track team was Amanda Herbert, who took gold in both the 400-meter walk and the 800-meter walk.
A pair of other athletes earned both a gold and a silver medal: Jennifer Coppin had gold in the 100-meter walk and silver in the softball throw, and Pete Crowell flipped those results, taking gold in the softball throw and silver in the 100-meter walk.
Dennis Adams earned gold in his division of the softball throw, and bronze in the 100-meter walk. Also getting a gold/bronze result was Dani Thorne, who took the top spot and gold in the 800-meter run and bronze in the softball throw; Jason Franks, who won gold in the 800-meter walk and bronze in the 400-meter walk; and R’Anne Werner, who took gold in the 100-meter dash and bronze in the softball throw.
Tommy Boren took two silver medals, one in the 50-meter walk and one in the softball throw, and Judith Asper earned a fifth-place ribbon in the softball throw.
“They all did an amazing job,” said Lis Throne, local program co-coordinator for Union County. “It was a lot of fun to be doing it again. All the athletes from all the counties that were there were all so excited to see each other again.”
The next day, Nick Mendiguren and Brandon Cooper, both first-year competitors in golf, took first in their respective divisions on the course. Cooper won gold in Division M3 of individual skills play, and Mendiguren won gold in M4 of individual skills play.
Another first-time competitor, Alex Weissenfluh, won the silver medal in nine-hole individual play.
In nine-hole alternate shot play, Ian Altenburg and unified partner Patrick Vaughn won a silver medal in Division M1, and Remy Spangler and Larry Bare, unified partner, won silver in Division M2.
Rounding out the medalists was Bradley Culver, taking bronze in Division M2 of individual skills play.
The athletes in the golf tournament were among 90 athletes competing from six counties, with the other five being based in the Willamette Valley.
