LA GRANDE — Union County athletes claimed eight gold medals in track during the regional Special Olympics games in Hermiston July 16, and two additional gold medals in the regional golf tournament in Oregon City on July 17.

Leading the way for the track team was Amanda Herbert, who took gold in both the 400-meter walk and the 800-meter walk.

