Many sports fans can agree that March is one of the best times of year for sports.
The combination of eying your NCAA tournament brackets, the ping of bats starting up and local athletes gearing up to take part in their spring competitions is a sport’s lover’s dream. With NBA playoffs and MLB right around the corner as well, we find ourselves in the pinnacle of the sports schedule.
Locally, that excitement is present as high school athletes get set to compete in their respective spring sports. At the college level, Eastern Oregon University is midway through its baseball and softball seasons, while track athletes are just getting up and running in their outdoor season.
EOU softball is off to a strong start, going 6-0 in conference play thus far and compiling a 16-5 overall record. The Mountaineers take their 10-game winning streak into a four-game series against the rival Raiders of Southern Oregon this weekend.
Eastern’s lacrosse program continues to build momentum in its second year as an official program. The Mountaineers are set to host Whitman at Community Stadium in La Grande at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 20.
The La Grande track and field team has roughly 70 total participants this year, a good sign for interest in the sport. The Tigers will look to contend at the 4A level, while Powder Valley will look to defend its throne on the boys side of the 1A state competition. The Elgin girls team is coming off a great finish in 2021, taking third place at the 1A state championship — replacing star athlete Aaliyah Burton will be no easy task, but the Huskies are trending in the right direction. Imbler and Cove will also look to make noise at the 1A level, while Union’s strong finish in cross-country this year bodes well for the Bobcats’ hopes on the track this season.
La Grande tennis kicked off its season with a match at Vale this week and is looking forward to a strong season. The Tigers join Union/Imbler as local golfers set the stage for a productive year on the course.
As spring sports get underway, scores and recaps will be available at The Observer’s website under the sports tab.
Davis Carbaugh covers news and sports for The Observer.
