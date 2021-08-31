Fans pack the stands at Community Stadium at Eastern Oregon University, La Grande, in this October 2016 photo. The EOU athletics department announced it will require masks for fans in attendance at all indoor and outdoor competitions in the fall of 2021.
LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University athletics is facing another hurdle related to COVID-19.
The athletics department announced its spectator policy on Thursday, Aug. 26, requiring masks for fans in attendance at all indoor and outdoor competitions. The decision is effective immediately and comes right at the start of the 2021 athletics season.
The Cascade Collegiate Conference Council of Presidents met on Aug. 26 to discuss mask policies for outdoor sporting events, which Eastern put into effect on its campus. The decision comes in the wake of Gov. Kate Brown’s outdoor mask mandate announced on Aug. 25.
Union County’s total of COVID-19 cases during the month of August has eclipsed 500, making it the highest of any month since the beginning of the pandemic.
Eastern’s fall sports are just starting up, with soccer, football and volleyball beginning regular season competition this month. With home football games around the corner, the Mountaineers are slated to host five games at Community Stadium. The stadium also hosts men’s and women’s soccer and can hold up to 3,000 fans.
According to Sports Information Director William McLaughlin, Eastern currently has no plans for enforcing capacity limits at sporting events. The university’s spectator policy encourages fans to maintain social distancing standards when attending a sporting event.
The Cascade Collegiate Conference states that failure to comply with attendance policy will result in removal from the venue and any further contests.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.