SUMMERVILLE — If Northeast Oregon had a bull riding hall of fame, Cody Campbell would be on the short list to have a statue out front.
The Summerville resident has been taking on rough stock — and winning — since his days at Imbler High School, and he’ll have a chance to do it again on the world’s biggest bull riding stage at the Professional Bull Riding World Finals in Texas this week.
Fresh off recovery from a hip injury, Campbell said he feels ready for competition.
“It feels really good actually, I have a little soreness in there but it’s a lot better than it was earlier this year,” Campbell said.
Campbell made the cut for the PBR World Finals by finishing seventh in the Pendleton Whiskey Velocity Tour, cementing him at No. 52 in the Professional Bull Riding world rankings with 72 points ahead of competition, which begins Thursday, Nov. 12.
“At this point, this year’s been so crazy, I’m just looking forward to riding here at finals. I’m going to try and go win the finals,” Campbell said. “I’m not going to win the world, that’s out of the question.”
Campbell said he’s excited about the bull he’ll be riding first, saying he “couldn’t have picked it better by hand.”
Competing at the AT&T Stadium, normally the home of the Dallas Cowboys, Campbell will have the opportunity to ride alongside PBR’s top riders and against its top bulls.
Jose Vitor Leme, a perennial contender for the title of World Champion in recent years, currently tops the rankings with a whopping 1,341.50 points — more than double the number of points held by any other rider except No. 2 Joao Ricardo Viera with 916.91.
The PBR World Finals: Unleash the Beast competition kicks off at 6:30 p.m. in front of a live crowd in Arlington, Texas. Fans and supporters of the Summerville bull rider can watch on CBS Sports.
“I always appreciate all the support,” Campbell said. “I’ve had a lot of support from the community there in Union County and throughout Eastern Oregon, and I always appreciate it.”
