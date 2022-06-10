UNION — The field in the 12th Ed Miller Xtreme bull riding featured former champions of the event, as well as PRCA National Finals Rodeo and PBR finalists.
But on Thursday, June 9, it was a 20-year-old making his Eastern Oregon Livestock Show debut who stole the show. California bull rider Cody Russell bested a field of about 40 contestants to win the Ed Miller Xtreme with the score of 87.
“It was pretty cool. I’ve seen this event a couple of times. My buddies have been here before, they tell me it’s a great one,” Russell, of Oakdale, California, said. “Being my first time (and) being able to hang on to one and win it is a blessing.”
Several big numbers had already been posted, including an 83.5 from Caleb McMillan and an 82.5 from Clayton Savage, when Russell hopped on his bull, Separation Anxiety. Several other high-pedigree riders were set to follow, among them last year's champion Ruger Piva — who rode early but was granted a re-ride — two-time champion Parker Breding, and PBR standout and Joseph native Derek Kolbaba.
Russell, who said he was “pumped up” by a standing-room-only crowd — one he described as “electric” — that packed the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show arena, put on a display. Separation Anxiety leaped out of the gate then spun left, but the youngster maintained control throughout the ride to gain some separation from the rest of the field.
“He took a jump out there, had a lot of pounding, but felt pretty good,” Russell said. “Kind of got a little stronger at the end, but felt amazing.”
Several 80-plus point rides followed, including an 83 from Jesse Flores and an 82.5 from Brady Portenier, and Russell did wonder if his score would hold up.
“I was hoping so. There were a lot of good guys who had a lot of good bulls drawn,” he said. “I’m just really fortunate to be where I’m at right now.”
Piva, last year’s co-champion with an 84 who was coming off a 90-point ride a night earlier in Sisters, dazzled the crowd to end the night in his re-ride attempt. He stuck to a bull that spun right, but was granted a score of just 80.5 that left him in sixth.
Russell’s lead held, too, when Breding and Kolbaba failed to make 8 seconds. Breding stuck to his bull, Bud’s Delight, as it spun left, but he was thrown by a late shift to the right.
Kolbaba, meanwhile, said he liked his draw and felt he could get a good score on the bull Peacemaker.
“In my mind, I had the bull to have, one that you could dang sure win on, and one that you could dang sure stub your toe on,” he said. “That’s what happened. I stubbed my toe and he made me pay for it. I just kind of let him beat me out of the bucking chute and get rocked back, and the moment you let them bulls have all the power (over) you, they’re probably going to win that battle.”
Kolbaba said it was his first time seeing Russell compete in person.
“It’s amazing to see (this) young group of kids coming up and just remembering back in the day, being that age and kind of young. It’s cool to see that next generation coming up,” he said.
For Russell, getting to put his name alongside Breding, Piva, Jory Markiss and other Ed Miller Xtreme champs was a good feeling.
“I’m extremely blessed,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.