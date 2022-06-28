BAKER CITY — The 2022 Inspire Open tennis tournament is set for July 15 and 16 in Baker City.

There are three categories for doubles teams: beginner, intermediate and advanced.

Beginner doubles play Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Game night, which is free for tournament participants, is Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Intermediate doubles play Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, followed by advanced doubles from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost is $20 per player, with a $100 cap for families.

Players must register by Monday, July 11. To sign up, call or text Shane Cunningham, 541-519-8284.

