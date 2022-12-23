LGNyssa b bball 12-122-22.jpg

La Grande’s Logan Williams posts up against the defensive efforts of Nyssa’s Zach Kaulser during the Tigers' 49-37 win on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.

 John Braese/EasternOregonSports.com

PENDLETON – The La Grande boys basketball team is back home and ready for the holidays after two days on the basketball court in Pendleton.

La Grande started the trip with a 57-50 victory over Ridgeview on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Caeden Barrett led the team with 19 points and several players ended the game in double-digit scoring.

