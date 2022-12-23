PENDLETON – The La Grande boys basketball team is back home and ready for the holidays after two days on the basketball court in Pendleton.
La Grande started the trip with a 57-50 victory over Ridgeview on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Caeden Barrett led the team with 19 points and several players ended the game in double-digit scoring.
“The players remained poised to come and win,” said La Grande coach Shawn Brooks. “This was a great overall team win with great offense and defense. John Remily provided great defensive energy off the bench for us.”
After being down at the half, 21-19, La Grande put up 25 points in the final quarter to secure the win.
The results were not quite the same on Thursday, Dec. 22 as the Tigers fell to Redmond, 67-38.
“This was a tough matchup against Redmond’s athleticism and size,” Brooks said. “The boys are playing hard and are making great progress in learning team chemistry.”
Sam Tsiatsos had 17 points in the loss to lead La Grande. Unlike the previous night, the fourth quarter was a negative as the Tigers could only muster three points.
La Grande (4-4 overall) has the holiday break to work on some things, not returning to the court for a game until Tuesday, Jan. 3. The home fans will get a chance to see the Tigers in action as McLoughlin (2-6 overall) will be in town for a 7:30 p.m. game.
