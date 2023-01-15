LA GRANDE — The La Grande boys swim team secured wins in eight of 11 events, and the girls team swept the relay races and added a fourth victory during the Tigers’ January home meet Saturday, Jan. 14.

For the second week in a row, brothers Glenn and Zane Ricker each had a hand in four victories for LHS. Each swam a leg of the winning relay teams, with both part of the top boys 200-yard freestyle relay alongside Drake Adair and David Gislason. The team finished in a time of 1:40.88, outdistancing Pendleton by nearly 11 seconds. Glenn Ricker, Gislason, Adair and Jake Weigand claimed the 200 medley relay in 1:53.39, and Zake Ricker, Weigand, Evan Zastrow and Gabe Zamora won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:44.84.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.