Becca Koza swims in the starting block for the girls 500-yard freestyle during the La Grande High School Invite at Veterans' Memorial Pool in La Grande on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Koza finished the race at 5:26.10, breaking the previous record. She also set a new record for the girls 200-yard freestyle race.
La Grande's David Gislason comes up for air during the boys 100-yard butterfly race during the La Grande High School Invite at Veterans' Memorial Pool in La Grande on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
La Grande's Chloe Lynch comes up from air during the girls 100-yard butterfly race during the La Grande High School Invite at Veterans' Memorial Pool in La Grande on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
LA GRANDE — The La Grande boys swim team secured wins in eight of 11 events, and the girls team swept the relay races and added a fourth victory during the Tigers’ January home meet Saturday, Jan. 14.
For the second week in a row, brothers Glenn and Zane Ricker each had a hand in four victories for LHS. Each swam a leg of the winning relay teams, with both part of the top boys 200-yard freestyle relay alongside Drake Adair and David Gislason. The team finished in a time of 1:40.88, outdistancing Pendleton by nearly 11 seconds. Glenn Ricker, Gislason, Adair and Jake Weigand claimed the 200 medley relay in 1:53.39, and Zake Ricker, Weigand, Evan Zastrow and Gabe Zamora won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:44.84.
Individually, Glenn Ricker won the 100 butterfly in 56.32 seconds and the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.71, and Zane Ricker took the 50 freestyle in 23.01, and the 100 freestyle in 50.34.
Adair, in addition to being part of two relay wins, collected the eighth win as part of a 1-2-3 finish in the boys 200 individual medley. He posted the top time in 2:17.41, besting Gislason in 2:22.66, and Weigand in 2:22.97.
La Grande had an additional second-place from Weigand in the 100 backstroke, as he finished in 1:02.53 — a mere 0.02 seconds behind Cove’s Taylor Fox. The Tigers also had a strong run of third-place finishes to help propel them to the team title on the boys side: Jayden Riley in the 200 freestyle (2:13.05) and 100 breaststroke (1:19.36), Zamora in the 100 butterfly (1:06.45), Zastrow in the 100 freestyle (58.95), and Adair in the 100 backstroke (1:06.30).
The LHS girls edged Cove by just 0.2 seconds to win the opening race of the day, the 200 medley relay, with Anica Setser, Ahna Heideman, Chloe Lynch and Shiloh Lynch turning in a time of 2:11.69. The win set the tone for the relays, with McKinley Kruse, Ella Setser, Hannah Zamora and Shiloh Lynch later taking the 200 freestyle relay in 1:54.60, and Kruse, Zamora, Anica Setser and Chloe Lynch winning the 400 freestyle relay in 4:17.79. Individually, Shiloh Lynch won the girls 100 freestyle in 58.22.
While the Tigers won four races, they also had a large haul in second- and third-place efforts, including seconds from Anica Setser in the 200 freestyle (2:13.40), Kruse in the 200 IM (2:29.63), Shiloh Lynch in the 50 freestyle (26.20), Chloe Lynch in the 100 butterfly (1:08.36), Zamora in the 100 backstroke (1:08.14) and Ella Setser in the 100 breaststroke (1:25.60); and thirds from Zamora in the 50 freestyle, Kruse in the 100 butterfly 1:09.99), Ella Setser in the 100 freestyle (1:05.13), Anica Setser in the 100 backstroke (1:10.38) and Heideman in the 100 breaststroke (1:32.51).
The individual performance of the day on the girls side came from Cove’s Becca Koza. The freshman won two races on the day, and in both races set a meet record. She also was part of two high-placing relay races.
Koza’s record day started in the 200 freestyle with a top time of 2:01.55, which was nearly 12 seconds ahead of second-place. Later, she recorded a record time of 5:26.10 in the 500 freestyle, winning that race by nearly 84 seconds.
Her and Sarah Koza, along with Evey Spence and Ally Gettman, were second in the girls 200 medley relay in 2:11.89, while the Kozas, Gettman and Angel Shields-Marr took third in the 200 freestyle relay in 2:06.07.
Sarah Koza also had two victories on the day, winning the 200 IM by more than 10 seconds in a time of 2:19.42, and the 100 backstroke in 1:04.41.
Taylor Fox rounded out the day for Cove with two victories on the boys side, taking the 200 freestyle in 2:03.86, and the aforementioned win in the 100 backstroke just ahead of Weigand with a time of 1:02.51.
On the boys side, La Grande took the top spot in the team rankings ahead of Pendleton, Baker, The Dalles and Cove, and on the girls side Pendleton edged out La Grande, Cove, Baker and The Dalles.
